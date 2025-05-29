403
Thailand Pushes AI Agenda to Lead as Southeast Asia’s Digital Hub
(MENAFN) Thailand is accelerating its national transformation agenda with an ambitious goal to position itself as a leading artificial intelligence (AI) and digital innovation hub in Southeast Asia, Deputy Prime Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong announced on Thursday.
Delivering a video keynote at the Huawei Thailand Digital & AI Summit 2025 in Bangkok, Prasert—who also serves as Minister of Digital Economy and Society—highlighted the critical role that AI and digital technologies play in the country’s long-term growth blueprint.
Thailand’s digital economy is on a strong upward trajectory, with forecasts pointing to a 7.3% expansion in 2025, Prasert noted.
"Under the Growth Engine of Thailand policy, we aim to boost national competitiveness, foster a secure digital environment, and cultivate the next generation of digital talent," he said.
The strategy rests on three pillars: enhancing digital infrastructure, building a secure digital ecosystem that upholds user rights and public trust, and fast-tracking the development of skilled professionals and AI specialists over the next two years.
In line with this agenda, Huawei has partnered with Thailand’s Chulalongkorn University to support digital talent development. The collaboration includes designing AI-centric educational programs, upgrading ICT infrastructure, and converting the campus into a fully integrated smart learning environment.
"This collaboration with Huawei reflects our strong commitment to driving digital transformation in education and preparing our students and staff for the future digital economy," stated Parichart Sthapitanonda, the university's vice president.
David Li, CEO of Huawei Technologies (Thailand), stressed AI’s sweeping potential across various industries.
"Through collaboration with government, industry, and academia, Huawei aims to elevate all sectors, from agriculture to healthcare and finance," he said.
The summit drew more than 2,000 attendees, including policymakers, international tech leaders, and academic experts, all converging to discuss the next chapter of Thailand’s AI-driven digital evolution—centered on cloud technology and cross-sector innovation.
