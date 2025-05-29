Identity Dental Marketing Named Best SEO For Dentists

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We pour a great deal of energy and money into being ahead of the curve. Whether it's Google maps optimization, SEO landing pages, or AI search optimization, it's built into our proven processes. I love finding new ways to push our clients to the top," said Grace Rizza, founder and CEO of Identity Dental Marketing. "Being referenced as The Best SEO Agency has been a true honor."

Dental practices are seeing real, measurable success from Identity's SEO services. "They built a great website with SEO that actually works," said Dr. Steven Bryson of Hamburg Family Dental. "They understand the unique marketing needs of a dental practice."

Dr. Vi Ngo of Inspired Dental Studio shared, "We are very happy with the results we have seen from our SEO campaign. The majority of our patients tell us they found us on Google, and we have a consistent number of new patients each month."

SEO-driven growth is a common theme among clients. "We were able to increase our new patient numbers from 10 a month to averaging over 25 within 6 months of using their services," said Dr. Ignatius Ginski of Ginski Family Dentistry.

Identity's clients also value the agency's transparency and expert guidance. "I greatly appreciate the communication and consistent follow-up regarding SEO and marketing strategies," said Youn Lee of Orchard Family Dental. "They are very knowledgeable in their field, which makes it easier for me to trust that our SEO is in good hands."

Krupa Patel added, "Grace and the rest of the team at Identity have been amazing assets to our dental practice! They have helped improve and grow our practice tremendously."

As a trusted partner to practices nationwide, Identity Dental Marketing continues to set the standard for what ethical and effective dental marketing and SEO should look like, helping dentists thrive in an increasingly competitive digital landscape.

To learn more about Dental SEO or to schedule a complimentary marketing planning session, visit or call 847-629-4646.

Contact:

Grace Rizza, CEO

Identity Dental Marketing

[email protected]

847-629-4646

SOURCE Identity Dental Marketing