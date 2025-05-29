403
Ecuador Halts Chinese Mining In Napo Over Environmental Failures
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ecuador's Ministry of Energy and Mines suspends four mining concessions in Napo, citing violations by Chinese-owned Terraearth Resources. The Tena project, targeting gold in the Amazon's biodiverse province, stops until Terraearth corrects environmental damage.
Authorities announced the decision on May 28, 2025, unsettling the mining sector.
Audits by the Ministry of Environment prompt the suspension of concessions Talag, Confluencia, Anzu Norte, and El Icho.
A 2024 report reveals unrehabilitated mining sites, untreated wastewater, and unsafe extraction methods. Terraearth must restore ecosystems and treat water to comply with Ecuador 's Constitution.
Napo's gold mining, surging 300% since 2015, drives economic growth but devastates the environment. Illegal operations, tied to gangs like Los Lobos, destroy 7,000 hectares and pollute rivers.
Health studies show toxic metal levels 352 times above safe limits, endangering Kichwa communities reliant on the Napo River. The suspension disrupts Terraearth's gold production, vital as mining contributes 4% to Ecuador's GDP, with $1.2 billion in exports in 2024.
Compliance costs, estimated at $5–10 million, strain Terraearth's finances. Investors fear permanent concession loss, impacting Chinese stakes in Ecuador's $3 billion mining market.
A Legal and Business Turning Point
Ecuador's“Rights of Nature” law, enshrined in Article 71, demands strict environmental accountability. The Organic Environmental Code reinforces these standards, challenging foreign firms.
Terraearth's violations highlight risks for companies ignoring regulations, as oversight tightens across the sector. Illegal mining complicates Napo's challenges, with Los Lobos earning $50 million yearly from unregulated gold.
A 2022 raid seized 104 machines, yet illegal operations persist. Local children face health risks, with 2024 studies linking mining to elevated cancer rates. Terraearth must submit a restoration plan by late 2025, while activists demand accountability.
The halt tests Ecuador's balance of economic gains against environmental protection. Businesses monitor Napo's outcome, as it shapes mining profitability, investor confidence, and regulatory trends.
