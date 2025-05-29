EO Baltimore Launches Eox Speaker Series: Real Stories, Real Impact

MENAFN - PR Newswire) EOx is designed to foster genuine connections through unfiltered stories from those who have navigated the entrepreneurial journey firsthand. Attendees will gain insights not just from successes but from the challenges that shaped these leaders.

Featured Speakers:



Michael Ruder : "Pain, Pressure, Power: Turning Adversity into Your 1% Advantage"

Rich Palarea : "Letting Go: The Surprising Strength in Surrender"

Sandeep Thakrar : "A Journey Through Adversity and the Healing Power of Helping Others" Ron Perry (EO Atlanta) : "Laziness as Your Superpower"

"EOx is more than a speaker series; it's a movement to bring authentic entrepreneurial experiences to the forefront," says Shannon Roberts, EO Baltimore Learning Chair. "By sharing real stories of overcoming adversity, we aim to inspire and equip fellow entrepreneurs with the resilience needed in today's dynamic business landscape."

In an era where 20% of small businesses fail within their first year, and about 50% fail within five years, understanding the nuances of resilience is crucial. EOx addresses this by spotlighting stories that delve into the often-overlooked aspects of entrepreneurship-mental health challenges, leadership hurdles, and the personal sacrifices behind business decisions.

This event is open to area entrepreneurs seeking inspiration and connection. Join us to be part of a community that values authenticity and shared growth and redefines entrepreneurial success.

Event Details:



Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Time: 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Location: GROOVE Workspace & Studio, Baltimore, MD Registration: EO Baltimore Events Calendar

