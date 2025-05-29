The Charity Hub And Unwrapit Announce Partnership To Advance Sustainable Corporate Gifting And Charitable Giving

The Charity Hub and Unwrapit Announce Strategic Partnership

Like-minded social enterprises team up to reduce waste and give back to charity

- Shari Rudolph, CEO

TORONTO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Charity Hub, a leading social enterprise that transforms excess inventory into charitable funds, today announced a strategic partnership with Unwrapit, an innovator in sustainable corporate and event gifting through its digital-first platform.

The partnership will see the two companies collaborate on new engagement concepts that deliver greater value for corporate partners by connecting their social impact efforts with employees, customers, and other key stakeholders. Under the partnership, when The Charity Hub works with a company to convert its excess inventory into charitable donations, Unwrapit's platform will enable employees or stakeholders to decide which charities receive the funds. This participatory approach strengthens stakeholder engagement and allows organizations to co-create their philanthropic impact.

“A partnership between Unwrapit and The Charity Hub brings together two like-minded organizations that share a commitment to reducing waste, protecting the planet, and promoting more responsible business practices,” said Shari Rudolph, CEO of The Charity Hub.“By integrating Unwrapit's platform, we're expanding the ways our partners can engage their communities and amplifying the positive impact of our work - reinforcing how our solutions go beyond traditional excess inventory strategies.”

Peter Deitz, Co-Founder of Unwrapit, echoed the enthusiasm:“We're excited to partner with a company that shares our dedication to sustainability and social responsibility. Together, we offer a more comprehensive solution that meets the evolving needs of corporate partners - combining environmental stewardship with meaningful relationship-building. This collaboration truly shows that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.”

This partnership underscores a shared mission to create innovative, scalable solutions for companies seeking to make a difference - turning surplus into purpose, and moments of giving into opportunities for strengthened business relationships.



About The Charity Hub

The Charity Hub (TCH) is redefining how corporations give back by transforming excess inventory into social, environmental, and charitable impact. TCH helps global manufacturers, distributors, retailers, warehouses, and insurers turn their inventory into cash donations for charity through the responsible and strategic monetization of those goods. TCH coordinates all logistics, leverages its global partner network for distribution, and then donates up to 50% of its net profits to the suppliers' chosen causes. TCH's compelling Triple Impact Effect gives companies a responsible solution for excess inventory, provides charitable funds to nonprofits, and supports a company's commitment to important Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals. To learn more about transforming excess into impact, visit thecharityhub.

About Unwrapit

Unwrapit builds business relationships through hassle-free, personalized, and scalable gift campaigns. No more generic gifts that are sent today and forgotten tomorrow. With Unwrapit, recipients choose their own gift - making it the perfect way to show appreciation to those who matter most to the business. Unwrapit makes it easy for companies to integrate their values into day-to-day operations. With donation options and environment-friendly gifting campaigns, Unwrapit's customers are empowered to make conscious choices that still drive results for the business. To learn more about how Unwrapit is transforming corporate and event gifting, visit unwrapit.

Shari Rudolph

The Charity Hub

+1 833-588-8333

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.