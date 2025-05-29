Global Turbo Expander Market To Reach $1.12 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 5.4%

Turbo Expander Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The turbo expander market size has grown steadily, with the expectation to grow from $0.86 billion in 2024 to $0.91 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.8%, followed by an expected growth to $1.12 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.4%. The factors attributing to this growth are varied, encompassing an increase in natural gas production, a rising demand for energy-efficient systems, the growing use of lng in industrial applications, expansion of oil and gas infrastructure, and increasing automation and digital monitoring.

What's Fueling The Turbo Expander Market Growth?

Investments in lng projects, a focus on clean energy solutions, an increased demand for power generation efficiency, expansion of petrochemical industries, and a rising adoption of energy recovery systems, are some of the core drivers behind the forecasted period growth.

The market is projected to see a sizable increase in demand, a growth that can also be attributed to an increasing demand for renewable energy sources. The transition to cleaner, more sustainable energy sources, driven by climate change concerns and reduced greenhouse gas emissions, has put emphasis on the importance of energy solutions such as the turbo expander.

How Does The Turbo Expander Enhance Renewable Energy Systems?

The turbo expander improves renewable energy systems by efficiently converting high-pressure gas energy into mechanical power, improving overall energy recovery and system sustainability. This mechanical power is used for power generation or cooling.

In fact, an increasing share of renewable energy sources is driving the growth of the turbo expander market. For instance, according to the Eurostat, a Luxembourg-based government agency, in December 2024 the share of energy from renewable sources in port transport in the European Union increased to 10.8%, up from 9.6% in 2022.

Who Are The Major Players In The Turbo Expander Market?

Major companies operating in the turbo expander market are Siemens AG, GE Vernova LLC, Air Liquide S.A., Baker Hughes Company, Kobe Steel Ltd., Atlas Copco AB, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., MAN Energy Solutions SE, Chart Industries Inc., Cryostar SAS, Nikkiso Co. Ltd., R&D Dynamics Corporation, Havayar Industrial Group, Sapphire Technologies Inc., Blair Engineering Inc., PBS Group a.s., Elliott Company, Sichuan Air Separation Plant Group Co. Ltd., Suzhou XIDA Cryogenic Equipment Co. Ltd., Sichuan ZJ-TIBO Cryogenic Equipment Co. Ltd.

How Are Companies Innovating In The Turbo Expander Market?

Major companies in the turbo expander market are focusing on innovative solutions including turbo expander generators to enhance energy efficiency, recover waste energy, and support sustainable power generation. These technologies are essential for industrial gas processing and distribution systems.

How Is The Turbo Expander Market Segmented?

1 By Product Type: Axial Flow, Radial Flow

2 By Loading Devices: Compressor, Generator, Hydraulic Brake

3 By Application: Hydrocarbon, Air Separation, Other Applications

4 By End-User Industry: Oil And Gas, Power Generation, Energy Recovery, Other End-User Industries

Subsegments:

1 By Axial Flow Turbo Expanders: Single-Stage Axial Flow, Multi-Stage Axial Flow, High-Pressure Axial Flow, Low-Pressure Axial Flow, Industrial Axial Flow, Cryogenic Axial Flow

2 By Radial Flow Turbo Expanders: Single-Stage Radial Flow, Multi-Stage Radial Flow, Compact Radial Flow, High-Efficiency Radial Flow, Oil-Free Radial Flow, Skid-Mounted Radial Flow



Which Regions Are Leading In The Turbo Expander Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the turbo expander market. Conversely, the Middle East and Africa are expected to be the fastest-growing regions in the forecast period. This report also provides insights and data for the regions of Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America.

