National Scoliosis Center Celebrates 10 Years Of Transforming Lives

National Scoliosis Center also wants to use this month to recognize and celebrate a decade of providing exceptional, non-operative care to children and adolescents with scoliosis. Founded in 2015 by internationally recognized orthotist Luke Stikeleather, the Center has grown from a single office in Fairfax, VA, to three locations-including Baltimore, MD, and Houston, TX-making its specialized care and custom Rigo Cheneau-style braces accessible to more families. These braces empower patients to take control of their condition and improve their quality of life.

"Our mission has always been to provide the best possible scoliosis care," said Luke Stikeleather, Founder and Chief Orthotist. "Watching a child gain confidence and take ownership of their scoliosis journey is what inspires us every day."

Summer is the Perfect Time for a Scoliosis Check

In recognition of both its milestone anniversary and Scoliosis Awareness Month, National Scoliosis Center is urging parents to be alert to the early signs of scoliosis. With kids wearing swimsuits and lighter clothing during summer, it's often easier to spot subtle physical changes that may indicate a spinal curve.

Parents should consult a medical professional if they notice any of the following signs in their child:



One shoulder or hip appears higher than the other

One shoulder blade sticks out more prominently

The waistline appears uneven or asymmetrical

The spine curves to the side, forming an "S" shape

The back looks uneven when the child bends forward Back pain (though this is less common in children)

Early diagnosis can lead to more effective treatment and better long-term outcomes-so it's always best to err on the side of caution.

A Team With Purpose: Why They Do What They Do

At the heart of National Scoliosis Center's success is a dedicated team of orthotists who combine technical expertise with a deep passion for helping patients. Across all three locations, these specialists work closely with each individual to provide compassionate, personalized care-and their impact is evident in every brace and every milestone celebrated.

"Working with scoliosis patients is incredibly rewarding," said Kristian Christensen, Orthotist at the Fairfax and Baltimore offices. "We're not just fitting braces-we're giving kids the tools and confidence to keep doing what they love, whether that's playing sports, dancing, or simply feeling comfortable in their own skin."

Walter Ramos, Orthotist in Fairfax, adds: "Every patient's journey is unique. Being part of their care team-celebrating their milestones and watching them thrive-is why I do this work."

Looking Ahead: A Decade of Innovation and Compassion

As National Scoliosis Center marks its 10th anniversary, the team remains committed to advancing non-operative scoliosis care. With a focus on innovation, collaboration, and patient-centered treatment, they continue to provide hope and healing to families both locally and globally.

For more information, visit NationalScoliosisCenter or follow National Scoliosis Center on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn for inspiring patient stories and educational resources throughout Scoliosis Awareness Month.

National Scoliosis Center is a non-operative treatment center that offers Rigo Cheneau bracing, low-dose Imaging (Fairfax, VA only), collaboration with Schroth Physical Therapists , and compassionate care. With locations in Fairfax, VA, Baltimore, MD, and Houston, TX, the Center empowers patients and their families with expert treatment and personalized support.

