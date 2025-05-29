Taurus Missile Delivery To Ukraine Within Reach German Chancellor

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine remains "within the realm of possibility".

German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated during an appearance on ZDF' s Heute journal, according to Ukrinform.

"Of course, it's within the realm of possibility," Merz said in response to a question about whether Germany could provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles.

However, the Chancellor noted that such a decision would require several months of training for Ukrainian military personnel.

"I have always said that Taurus requires months of training for Ukrainian soldiers. And if we deliver them within six months or a year, it won't help Ukraine today," he emphasized.

That is why, Merz added, current efforts are focused on enhancing Ukraine's immediate military capabilities, in close coordination with European partners.

The German Chancellor also stated that he would only believe in Russia's willingness to negotiate peace once it actually sits down at the negotiation table. He stressed that the key to ending the war lies solely in Moscow's hands.

"Russia could end the war today. If Russia ceases fire today, the war will end this evening," Merz declared.

Zelensky anddiscuss joint weapons production with German business leaders

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius signed an agreement in Berlin on Wednesday to finance the production of Ukrainian long-range weapons.