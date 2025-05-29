Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Death Toll In Gaza Rises To Over 54,000 As Israeli Airstrikes Continue

2025-05-29 08:08:04
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Gaza, May 29 (Petra) – The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that 67 bodies were received by hospitals on Thursday, including five recovered from beneath the rubble, along with 184 injured in the past 24 hours.
In its daily report on casualties resulting from the ongoing Israeli attacks, the Ministry stated that an unspecified number of victims remain trapped under debris or in inaccessible areas, where ambulances and civil defense teams are unable to reach.
The report also clarified that some areas of the Gaza Strip remain excluded from official statistics due to difficulties in access.
Since the onset of the Israeli aggression on October 7, 2023, the total number of reported fatalities has reached 54,249, with 123,492 people injured.

