FM, EU Official Discuss Gaza Ceasefire, Regional Developments

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 29 (Petra) – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi held talks on Thursday with European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, focusing on efforts to secure a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and end the humanitarian catastrophe in the besieged Strip.Safadi underscored the urgent need to reach an exchange agreement that would result in an immediate ceasefire, open all crossings to allow the delivery of sufficient and unhindered humanitarian aid to all parts of Gaza, and empower United Nations agencies to distribute the aid effectively.He stressed that halting the killing of civilians and the inhumane starvation policies pursued by the Israeli government must be an urgent international priority, and that global efforts should be unified to achieve this goal.Safadi said the ongoing brutal Israeli aggression and the systematic starvation tactics have crossed all moral and legal boundaries, violated international humanitarian law, and must be stopped through effective and immediate international pressure. He warned that Israel's illegal measures in the West Bank are driving the situation toward an explosion and undermining all prospects for achieving the two-state solution the only viable path to a just and lasting peace.He commended the European Union's efforts to exert real pressure on Israel, including its decision to review the EU-Israel Association Agreement, as well as steps taken by some EU countries to impose sanctions and support the two-state solution. Safadi emphasized the need for a resolute international response to the massacres committed in Gaza.He reiterated that the aggression on Gaza will not bring security to Israel, and that only a just peace embodied in the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on Palestinian national soil, living in peace and security alongside Israel can ensure stability for all in the region.Safadi and Kallas also discussed ongoing regional and international efforts to prepare for the international conference co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France, to be held in New York next month. The conference aims to produce practical outcomes that advance a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.On Syria, the two officials exchanged views on recent developments. Safadi welcomed the European Union's decision to lift sanctions on Syria, stressing the importance of supporting the Syrian government's reconstruction efforts based on principles that safeguard Syria's unity, sovereignty, and security, eliminate terrorism, and protect the rights of all Syrians.Both sides affirmed the strength of the strategic partnership between Jordan and the European Union and pledged continued cooperation across all fields to support regional and global peace and stability.