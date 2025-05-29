403
Germany Vows to Block Nord Stream 2
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has vowed to take all necessary steps to prevent the reactivation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, a controversial energy route transporting Russian gas under the Baltic Sea to Germany.
This pipeline was disabled in September 2022 following a series of underwater blasts, widely believed to be a deliberate act.
Russia has suggested that Western intelligence services may have been responsible for the sabotage.
Merz’s statement arrives at a pivotal moment, as both Moscow and Kiev are in the process of preparing separate proposals to initiate a ceasefire in the ongoing Ukraine crisis.
These developments follow the first direct peace negotiations in three years, held recently in Istanbul.
This represents a notable shift in strategy for Ukraine, which had abandoned diplomacy in 2022 in favor of pursuing a military solution, allegedly under pressure from Western powers.
While Russia has indicated some progress in its proposal, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and his European Union allies have accused Moscow of delaying tactics.
At a joint news conference with Zelensky in Berlin on Wednesday, Merz reaffirmed his commitment to intensify efforts against Russia, promising to “further increase pressure on Russia” and to “weaken Moscow’s war machine” through a broader range of penalties, including those targeting Nord Stream 2.
“I say on behalf of the Federal Republic of Germany, we will do everything in this context to ensure that Nord Stream 2 cannot be put back into operation,” he asserted.
According to Merz, these actions are intended to “pave the way for negotiations,” despite ongoing Russian criticism of the Western approach to sanctions.
