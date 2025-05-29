SOX & Internal Controls Update 2025: Understand The Latest Regulatory/Best Practice Changes In Key Areas, Led By National Accounting Firm Technical Experts And Industry Panelists
SOX and Internal Control best practices continue to evolve. Led by national accounting firm technical experts and complemented by industry panellists, the program includes a combination of lectures and interactive discussions for a deeper understanding of the topics.
Learning Objectives
- Understand the latest regulatory/best practice changes in key areas How to optimize your ICFR efforts: technology considerations How will ESG impact your SOX compliance
Certifications
- Earn up to 16 CPE Credits
Who Should Attend?
- CFOs (and their staff) Controllers VPs of Finance Financial Managers Internal Auditors Tax Accountants Treasury Staff Accountants in Industry Internal Control/SOX personnel Consultants Public Accountants Educators
Agenda
Day 1
8:45 - 10:55 - ICFR Lessons Learned and Best Practices
- Common challenges in the SOX program life cycle including risk assessment and control selection and design Controls related to significant unusual transactions Information Used in Controls (IUC) and the use of technology to modernize the SOX program
10:55 - 11:10 - Break
11:10 - 11:50 - SOX War Stories: Audit Failures
- Are audit failures the new normal? Trends and patterns Evaluate your auditor Methods that work
11:50 - 12:45 - Lunch Break
12:45 - 2:05 - Industry Panel Discussion
- Led by Moderator, Keith Kawashima from Protiviti - the industry panellists will share their experiences dealing with recent issues at their own organizations - this session will be driven by audience Q&A
2:05 - 2:15 - Break
2:15 - 3:30 - SOX Areas of Focus by the PCAOB
- Risk of Fraud Auditing and accounting risks Financial services specific considerations Broker-dealer specific considerations M&A, including de-SPAC transactions Digital assets Use of the work of other auditors Quality control (particularly talent retention and its impact on audit quality, and independence) Other areas of inspection (critical audit matters, cybersecurity, and use of data and technology in the audit)
3:30 - 3:40 - Break
3:40 - 5:00 - SOX Automation
- Good Starting Ideas and Use Cases for Your Organization Going from Ideation to Build to Monitoring
Day 2
8:45 - 10:05 - ITGC Demystified
- ITGC Scoping for SOX Compliance Basic Training Review: general scoping, risk process and control topics SOX Challenges in the Cloud New Trends: what we are seeing with our clients
10:05 - 10:15 - Break
10:15 - 11:35 - SOX FAQs
- Information Produced by Entity (IPE) - real-world examples Highlight critical parts of the 2023 PCAOB Spotlight Inspection Observations Related to Auditor Use of Data and Reports
11:35 - 11:45 - Break
11:45 - 12:55 - SEC Update
- SEC Leadership SEC Rulemaking Update Comment Letter Topics SEC Reporting Reminders Questions New Climate Disclosure
12:55 - 1:25 - Lunch
1:25 - 2:45 - ERM Leading Practices
- Overview ERM Building Blocks Hot Topics in ERM Roadmap Cases and Examples
2:45 - 2:55 - Break
2:55 - 4:20 - Third Party Risk Management
- Risk planning, due diligence and ongoing monitoring Mitigate third-party risks most impactful to your organization Practical examples and use cases
Speakers
- Victoria Nguyen Deloitte, Senior Manager Dylan Fahy Deloitte, Senior Manager Joe Walker PwC, Director Matt Solomon Deloitte, Senior Manager David Amaya Ernst & Young, Manager Chad Ware Protiviti, Director Cindy Williams Grant Thornton, Managing Director Hilary Cabodi Effectus Group, Managing Director Trey Slinkard Ernst & Young, Manager Richard Vida Effectus Group, Director Abe McClenny Moss Adams, IT Consulting Senior Manager Jeremiah Saunders BDO, Professional Practice Group Director - SEC Services Industry Panelists from Google, Starbucks and Lucid Motors Keith Kawashima Protiviti, Managing Director Angela Barcelos CFGI, Partner Luke Wilson KPMG, Manager Debbie Biddle-Castillo KPMG, ESG, Internal Control and Risk Leader
For more information about this conference visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Reddio's Exclusive Token Generation Event (TGE) And Alpha Trading On Binance Wallet - May 29, 2025
CommentsNo comment