Kremlin announces Putin visiting Kursk Region for first time since complete freeing from Ukrainian forces


2025-05-29 07:17:48
(MENAFN) President Vladimir Putin has made his first visit to Russia’s Kursk Region since its complete recapture from Ukrainian forces, according to a Kremlin statement.

The region, located along the Russia-Ukraine border, had seen fighting after Ukrainian troops carried out an incursion last August. In April, Putin announced that Russian forces had fully regained control of the area.

During Tuesday’s visit, Putin toured the construction site of the new Kursk 2 nuclear power plant in the city of Kurchatov. He also met with Governor Aleksandr Khinshtein, local officials, and volunteers assisting civilians affected by the conflict.

The president praised the volunteers for their “noble, important, and unfortunately, dangerous” contributions and emphasized national unity, saying, “We are one team, and the whole country is united. This unity is essential for achieving our goals.”

Despite the liberation, Putin acknowledged that the security situation in the region remains tense, with continued Ukrainian attempts to approach the border. He ordered an expansion of mine-clearing operations to help displaced residents return safely.

Putin also confirmed that compensation payments would continue for locals who lost property during the fighting, and that government funds would be used to repair damaged homes. Additionally, a museum will be established in the region to commemorate efforts to repel the Ukrainian incursion.

