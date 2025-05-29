National Writer Sharif Aghayar To Present His New Novel
On May 31, the Park Akademiya branch of Libraff bookstore will host a special presentation and book signing event for the newly published novel "Colour Engineer" by acclaimed author Sharif Aghayar, Azernews reports.
This latest work marks a significant evolution in Aghayar's creative journey, showcasing his distinctive style and innovative narrative techniques.
Published by Qanun Publishing House, "Colour Engineer" explores the complex relationship between politics and art through an artistic and aesthetic lens.
Set against the backdrop of an imagined nation experiencing a national liberation movement, the novel delves into the profound consequences of these upheavals.
In this work, Aghayar offers a fresh perspective on humanity's salvation, blending irony and absurdity to challenge conventional notions of hope and redemption.
Note that "Colour Engineer" is Aghayar's sixth novel, following the success of his previous works "Haram", "Gulustan", "City After Dreams", "White Lake", and "Commander".
He is also the author of the short story collections "Aftafalı Entrakt" and "Bıların Sılışlıli".
The event is open to the public, and admission to the presentation and autograph session is free.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment