403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Governor Of Tokyo
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 29 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received on Thursday Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, at His Highness's residence in the Japanese capital.
The meeting was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs at the Diwan of His Highness the Crown Prince, Mazen Al-Essa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Minister's Office Affairs, Ambassador Bader Al-Taneeb, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Asian Affairs, Ambassador Samih Hayat, and the Kuwaiti Ambassador to Japan, Sami Al-Zamanan. (pick up previous)
aa
The meeting was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs at the Diwan of His Highness the Crown Prince, Mazen Al-Essa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Minister's Office Affairs, Ambassador Bader Al-Taneeb, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Asian Affairs, Ambassador Samih Hayat, and the Kuwaiti Ambassador to Japan, Sami Al-Zamanan. (pick up previous)
aa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
CommentsNo comment