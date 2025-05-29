Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Governor Of Tokyo


2025-05-29 07:04:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 29 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received on Thursday Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, at His Highness's residence in the Japanese capital.
The meeting was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs at the Diwan of His Highness the Crown Prince, Mazen Al-Essa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Minister's Office Affairs, Ambassador Bader Al-Taneeb, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Asian Affairs, Ambassador Samih Hayat, and the Kuwaiti Ambassador to Japan, Sami Al-Zamanan. (pick up previous)
aa


