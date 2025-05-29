Sunsweet Unveils Plumgood: A Fresh Take On Plum Juice That's Big On Taste And Nutrition
You've likely heard of Sunsweet Prune Juice, which is made from dried plums (also known as prunes). And new PlumGood, made from the tree fruit, brings freshness from the orchard to your glass with nutrients that support digestive health and body defense.
Registered dietitian, Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist and Sunsweet partner Erin Palinski-Wade, RDN, CDCES shares, "I'm excited about this new offering from Sunsweet because it provides a juice option that helps all of my clients, including those with diabetes, satisfy their sweet cravings while supporting their digestive health."
Palinski-Wade continues, "With 4 grams of fiber per serving, PlumGood is delicious on its own, blends beautifully into smoothies and can be added to baked goods for a nutritious boost."
As the leader in prunes, specialty dried fruits, and prune juice since its origin in 1917, Sunsweet Growers Inc., has driven the category in new product innovations, whether in flavor profiles like Prune Juice with Elderberry and Prune Juice with Lemonade, or pivoting packaging to meet consumers' on-the-go needs.
Available now in 48 oz. and 7.5 oz. cans (4-pack), PlumGood can be found in-store at national retailers like Giant, Weis Markets, Wegmans and Raleys and online at sunsweet for nationwide delivery. As regional availability expands, check the Sunsweet locator to find PlumGood in-store at additional retailers.
Sunsweet Growers Inc., established in 1917, has over 100 years of experience and heritage in producing the highest quality dried fruits and juices. The Yuba City, Calif.-based cooperative of 200+ grower/members is the worldwide leader in prunes and related products. The product portfolio includes a full line of dried fruit snacks and beverages, that help people achieve their wellness goals with healthy and convenient food choices. For more on Sunsweet products, visit
