Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Massive Glacier Collapse Shatters Swiss Village, Man Missing

2025-05-29 05:46:35
(MENAFN) A glacier collapse in Switzerland on Wednesday afternoon caused extensive destruction in the alpine village of Blatten, according to media reports.

The dramatic failure of the Birch Glacier unleashed a powerful surge of ice, mud, and rock, engulfing much of the village beneath the debris.

Authorities reported that a man in his 60s remains unaccounted for, and rescue operations are ongoing. No additional injuries or structural damage have been confirmed beyond the immediate impact zone.

In response, the State Council swiftly enacted a state of emergency and deployed military units to aid in the crisis response.

Precautionary evacuations had already been conducted in the village on May 19, likely sparing more lives.

The Swiss Seismological Service (SED) characterized the collapse as “one of the largest mass movements ever recorded,” emphasizing that seismic activity from the event remained “clearly measurable” even hundreds of kilometers outside Switzerland’s borders.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

