403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Massive Glacier Collapse Shatters Swiss Village, Man Missing
(MENAFN) A glacier collapse in Switzerland on Wednesday afternoon caused extensive destruction in the alpine village of Blatten, according to media reports.
The dramatic failure of the Birch Glacier unleashed a powerful surge of ice, mud, and rock, engulfing much of the village beneath the debris.
Authorities reported that a man in his 60s remains unaccounted for, and rescue operations are ongoing. No additional injuries or structural damage have been confirmed beyond the immediate impact zone.
In response, the State Council swiftly enacted a state of emergency and deployed military units to aid in the crisis response.
Precautionary evacuations had already been conducted in the village on May 19, likely sparing more lives.
The Swiss Seismological Service (SED) characterized the collapse as “one of the largest mass movements ever recorded,” emphasizing that seismic activity from the event remained “clearly measurable” even hundreds of kilometers outside Switzerland’s borders.
The dramatic failure of the Birch Glacier unleashed a powerful surge of ice, mud, and rock, engulfing much of the village beneath the debris.
Authorities reported that a man in his 60s remains unaccounted for, and rescue operations are ongoing. No additional injuries or structural damage have been confirmed beyond the immediate impact zone.
In response, the State Council swiftly enacted a state of emergency and deployed military units to aid in the crisis response.
Precautionary evacuations had already been conducted in the village on May 19, likely sparing more lives.
The Swiss Seismological Service (SED) characterized the collapse as “one of the largest mass movements ever recorded,” emphasizing that seismic activity from the event remained “clearly measurable” even hundreds of kilometers outside Switzerland’s borders.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Visby Management Presents Superior Offer To LCL Resources And Encourages Shareholders To Vote Against Tiger Gold Proposal
CommentsNo comment