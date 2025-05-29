403
Three Die as Blaze Sweeps Through Oil Platform in Angola
(MENAFN) Two of the oil platform workers who suffered severe burns in a fire off the coast of Angola have succumbed to their injuries, bringing the total number of fatalities to three, Angola's Ministry of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas confirmed on Tuesday.
According to the ministry, the first worker died on May 24, while the second passed away on Tuesday. Both had been receiving specialized treatment at a medical facility in South Africa.
“The fire occurred while the platform was undergoing scheduled maintenance. A total of 17 people were injured. Authorities are working to recover a body spotted underwater near the platform,” the ministry reported.
The incident happened on May 20 at the Benguela Belize Lobito Tomboco (BBLT) deepwater installation, operated by Chevron’s local subsidiary, CABGOC, which is part of a consortium overseeing gas operations in the region.
An official inquiry into what triggered the fire is still ongoing, as noted by the Angolan National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels in their preliminary findings.
