Nuno Borges Overthrows Casper Ruud in Round Two Thriller

Nuno Borges Overthrows Casper Ruud in Round Two Thriller


2025-05-29 04:38:11
(MENAFN) In a surprising upset at the 2025 French Open, Portugal’s Nuno Borges defeated seventh-seeded Casper Ruud during second-round action on Wednesday, sending the two-time finalist packing in an early exit from Roland Garros.

Day 4 of the season’s second Grand Slam began with morning matches, where one of the day’s biggest stories unfolded on the clay courts of Paris.

Ruud, representing Norway and a finalist in both the 2022 and 2023 editions of the tournament, looked dominant early on, claiming the first set 6-2. However, Borges mounted an impressive comeback, securing the next three sets 6-4, 6-1, and 6-0 to complete the upset.

On the women’s side, Italy’s Jasmine Paolini—who reached the final in Paris last year—continued her strong form. She cruised past Australian Ajla Tomljanovic in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3, to book her spot in the next round.

China’s Qinwen Zheng also progressed smoothly, overcoming Colombia’s Emiliana Arango with a commanding 6-2, 6-3 victory.

