Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Indian Army showcases regionally made drones

Indian Army showcases regionally made drones


2025-05-29 04:02:30
(MENAFN) India's Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, observed live demonstrations of domestically developed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), loitering munitions (kamikaze drones), and anti-drone systems on Tuesday. The event took place at the Babina Field Firing Ranges in Uttar Pradesh, according to military officials.

The Indian Army highlighted the strategic benefits of these technologies on X (formerly Twitter), stating they would greatly enhance combat effectiveness, troop safety, and precise targeting in diverse terrains.

Loitering munitions played a notable role in the Indian Army’s recent Operation Sindoor, where they reportedly helped accurately strike Pakistani military sites. The operation was conducted in retaliation for a late-April terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists. Pakistan denied involvement.

Tensions between India and Pakistan, who have long disputed the Kashmir region, flared on May 7. After a brief but intense confrontation, both sides agreed to a ceasefire on May 10. During the conflict, India claimed that Pakistan launched approximately 300 drone incursions across 36 Indian locations between May 8 and 9.

In response, India has ramped up its defense preparedness. On the same day as the drone demonstration, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh approved a $175 million plan to advance the country's indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program. This initiative aims to produce a stealth-capable, multi-role fighter jet for both the Indian Air Force and Navy.

MENAFN29052025000045015687ID1109609492

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search