Stellantis Names Antonio Filosa as New CEO
(MENAFN) Stellantis revealed on Wednesday that Antonio Filosa has been named the company’s incoming Chief Executive Officer.
In an official release, the European carmaker stated, "The Board selected Antonio Filosa to be CEO based on his proven track record of hands-on success during his more than 25 years in the automotive industry, the depth and span of his experience around the world, his unrivalled knowledge of the Company and his recognized leadership qualities."
Filosa most recently served as Chief Operating Officer for the company’s South American division, where he played a key role in securing FIAT’s position as the top brand in the region. His leadership also accelerated the growth of other brands under the Stellantis umbrella, including Peugeot, Citroën, Ram, and Jeep.
The company emphasized that its overall regional dominance in South America expanded under Filosa’s direction.
Current CEO John Elkann will remain in his position until Filosa officially assumes leadership on June 23.
