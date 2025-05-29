ITRI, Mediatek, And Chunghwa Telecom Advance Satellite-Ready B5G Infrastructure
The exhibition featured innovations in five areas: AI services, immersive experiences, AI for manufacturing, green energy, and next-gen communications. Notable solutions include:
-
B5G NTN Base Station System
The solution enables direct-to-cell satellite connectivity via software upgrades, advancing Taiwan's NTN technology and global standards.
AI Medical Logistics Robot
The AI-powered robot uses vision and context awareness to improve logistics efficiency at Kaohsiung Veterans General Hospital.
AI 3D Modeling via Smartphone
ITRI's AI technology allows fast creation of photorealistic 3D models using only a smartphone, reducing time and cost.
Transparent Display Open System
The OpenXR-compliant system supports multi-brand devices, accelerating XR deployment in smart libraries and museums.
POXA Energy Management System
The AI-driven POXA platform optimizes energy storage, cutting costs and expanding industrial applications. The system is slated to spin off into a startup by the end of 2025.
About ITRI
Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2035 Technology Strategy and Roadmap that focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, Sustainable Environment, and Resilient Society.
Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Germany, the UK, Japan, and Thailand in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit .
SOURCE Industrial Technology Research Institute
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment