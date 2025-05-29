ITRI, Mediatek, And Chunghwa Telecom Advance Satellite-Ready B5G Infrastructure

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Pang-An Ting, ITRI Vice President and General Director of Information and Communications Research Laboratories, likened the integration of AI technologies to the human body's systems: AI decision-making acts as the brain, logistics robots as the sensory system, NTN communications as the nervous system, and energy management systems as the circulatory system. He emphasized that the integration of these four systems is key to realizing the full potential of smart technologies.

The exhibition featured innovations in five areas: AI services, immersive experiences, AI for manufacturing, green energy, and next-gen communications. Notable solutions include:



B5G NTN Base Station System

The solution enables direct-to-cell satellite connectivity via software upgrades, advancing Taiwan's NTN technology and global standards.



AI Medical Logistics Robot

The AI-powered robot uses vision and context awareness to improve logistics efficiency at Kaohsiung Veterans General Hospital.



AI 3D Modeling via Smartphone

ITRI's AI technology allows fast creation of photorealistic 3D models using only a smartphone, reducing time and cost.



Transparent Display Open System

The OpenXR-compliant system supports multi-brand devices, accelerating XR deployment in smart libraries and museums.

POXA Energy Management System

The AI-driven POXA platform optimizes energy storage, cutting costs and expanding industrial applications. The system is slated to spin off into a startup by the end of 2025.

About ITRI

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2035 Technology Strategy and Roadmap that focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, Sustainable Environment, and Resilient Society.

Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Germany, the UK, Japan, and Thailand in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit .

