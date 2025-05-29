Bawabat Al Sharq Mall Celebrates Eid Al Adha With Two Musical Concerts Featuring Top Artists

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)Eid Al Adha is a time for joy, connection, and celebration with family and loved ones. And this year, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall is welcoming Eid with music and joy by hosting 2 special live concerts on the first 2 days of Eid.

On the first day of Eid, from 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM, visitors can enjoy an enchanting evening of celebration and traditional tarab music, featuring the soulful voices of musical artists Oraib Hamdan and Faisal Al Jasim. And on the second day, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall will welcome musical artists Mohammed Almenhali and Saleh Saeed, who will perform a medley of favorite classics, promising another unforgettable night of celebration at one of UAE's top family destinations.

The festivities don't stop here! Starting May 30th and until June 8th, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall visitors can enjoy wonderful festive activities for the whole family from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM, with a special Kids' Area for hours of play, fun, and laughter. And on the first 3 days of Eid, mall visitors can expect a golden surprise, with a chance to win gold coins in live interactive events.

And because Eid is never complete without a delicious bite, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall has something for every craving, with a wide variety of cafs and restaurants where visitors can indulge in international dishes prepared by expert chefs, from local Arabic favorites to Asian and Western classics, along with a mouthwatering selection of desserts and drinks.

As for the Eid shopping, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall brings together over 350 local and international brands under one roof, offering everything from the latest fashions to everyday essentials, for an exceptional shopping experience with incredible deals and golden rewards! In fact, until June 15th, shoppers who spend AED 100 at any store in the mall will have a chance to win 100 grams of gold in a special raffle draw which will be held on June 16th.

Music, fun, and golden prizes! All this and more awaits visitors of Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, the top destination for unforgettable family fun and exceptional Eid celebrations. Join us and let's create the most joyful memories together!