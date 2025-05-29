Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China Urges Unified Global Response to Tackle Climate Change

2025-05-29 02:51:21
(MENAFN) China’s foreign minister on Wednesday urged a unified global response to the climate crisis, emphasizing the need for collective action from all nations.

Wang Yi made the remarks during a joint press conference with Kiribati's President and Foreign Minister Taneti Maamau following the Third China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers' Meeting held in Xiamen City.

He voiced strong disappointment over the exit of key global players from the Paris Agreement.
U.S. President Donald Trump had signed an executive order pulling the United States out of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change on the first day of his second term.

Wang reaffirmed that China’s dedication to international climate leadership remains firm and will not be shaken by global shifts. He underscored Beijing’s ongoing support for South-South cooperation on climate-related initiatives.

Looking ahead, Wang announced that China will soon launch a new initiative aimed at expanding collaboration with Pacific Island countries on climate action and sustainable development. He also revealed plans for China to roll out 100 “small and beautiful” climate-focused projects across Pacific Island nations over the next three years.

