Philippine President Orders Top GOCC Executives to Step Down

2025-05-29 02:27:26
(MENAFN) Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued a directive on Wednesday requiring all senior leaders of Government-Owned and Controlled Corporations (GOCCs) to resign, following his request for Cabinet secretaries to step down just six days prior.

According to a notice from the Governance Commission for GOCCs (GCG) dated Monday and released publicly on Wednesday, every non-ex-officio chairperson, CEO, and appointed member of GOCC boards must "immediately submit their respective courtesy resignations to the President through the Office of the Executive Secretary."

This move aligns with "the President's announced intention to recalibrate and realign his Administration's policies and priorities with the people's expectations," the notice explained.

Until their resignations are processed, these officials will remain in their positions "subject to any further directives that the Office of the President may deem proper."

Marcos Jr. referenced the weak performance of government-supported candidates in the May 12 midterm elections when calling for the Cabinet reshuffle. Only six of the President’s backed senatorial candidates secured seats in the Senate, a result that fell short of anticipated outcomes.

