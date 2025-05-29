Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Suggests New Round of Ukraine Peace Talks

2025-05-29 01:33:30
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced on Wednesday that Russia has suggested organizing a second session of direct discussions with Ukraine on June 2 in Istanbul, according to a Russian government-backed news agency.

Lavrov stated in a written message, “With the support of the United States, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye, it was possible to create conditions for the resumption of direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations.”

He emphasized the role of international support in reestablishing conditions favorable for renewed dialogue between the two nations.

He noted that the initial round of negotiations occurred on May 16 in Istanbul, leading to a major prisoner swap involving 1,000 individuals from each side.

Furthermore, both delegations agreed to begin drafting documents outlining their respective stances, aimed at achieving a long-lasting resolution.

Lavrov explained, “The Russian side, as agreed, promptly developed a memorandum that sets out our position on all aspects of reliably overcoming the root causes of the crisis.”

He mentioned that their team, led by Vladimir Medinsky, is prepared to present this memorandum to the Ukrainian side and to offer clarifications during the follow-up meeting scheduled for Monday, June 2, also in Istanbul.

He extended appreciation to Türkiye for hosting the discussions.

“As Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan confirmed during his visit to Moscow yesterday, I would like once again to thank our Turkish partners for providing a hospitable Turkish platform,” Lavrov said.

He urged all those “who are sincerely, and not just in words, interested in the success of the peace process” to endorse the proposed talks in Istanbul, underscoring the need for genuine support from the international community.

In response, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that Kyiv is entirely willing to enter into a full and unconditional cease-fire with Russia.

However, he emphasized that Moscow should deliver the promised memorandum before the proposed second meeting on June 2.

