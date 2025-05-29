Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Rail Freight Volumes In Russia Falling CCD

Rail Freight Volumes In Russia Falling CCD


2025-05-29 01:22:22
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia is experiencing a decline in rail freight transportation volumes.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on Facebook.

"The Russian railway monopolist RZD (Russian Railways) is recording a record drop in freight volumes - in January–April 2025, the decrease amounted to nearly 6.8%, and in April alone, the decline accelerated to 8.6%. The sharpest drop in cargo flows was observed in the metallurgical, construction, oil, and agricultural sectors," the CCD noted.

These issues are systemic and directly stem from the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine. The Russian Federation has redirected its logistics and transport resources toward military needs. Sanctions and the loss of foreign markets are causing a dramatic decline in freight volumes in the civilian sector. The RZD is being forced to significantly cut investment programs and spending on updating locomotives, railcars, and rail infrastructure.

The CCD emphasized that the situation facing Russian Railways is another "warning bell" indicating the deepening of economic problems in Russia.

"The consequences of the war are now felt not only on the frontline, but also in critical infrastructure sectors, without which Russia's economy cannot function properly," the Center added.

Read also: Trump may impose sanctions on Russia this week – WSJ

As Ukrinform previously reported, according to Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service, Russia is also seeing a significant decline in consumer demand in both domestic and foreign markets.

MENAFN29052025000193011044ID1109608656

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search