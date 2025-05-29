Rail Freight Volumes In Russia Falling CCD

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russia is experiencing a decline in rail freight transportation volumes.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on Facebook.

"The Russian railway monopolist RZD (Russian Railways) is recording a record drop in freight volumes - in January–April 2025, the decrease amounted to nearly 6.8%, and in April alone, the decline accelerated to 8.6%. The sharpest drop in cargo flows was observed in the metallurgical, construction, oil, and agricultural sectors," the CCD noted.

These issues are systemic and directly stem from the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine. The Russian Federation has redirected its logistics and transport resources toward military needs. Sanctions and the loss of foreign markets are causing a dramatic decline in freight volumes in the civilian sector. The RZD is being forced to significantly cut investment programs and spending on updating locomotives, railcars, and rail infrastructure.

The CCD emphasized that the situation facing Russian Railways is another "warning bell" indicating the deepening of economic problems in Russia.

"The consequences of the war are now felt not only on the frontline, but also in critical infrastructure sectors, without which Russia's economy cannot function properly," the Center added.

As Ukrinform previously reported, according to Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service, Russia is also seeing a significant decline in consumer demand in both domestic and foreign markets.