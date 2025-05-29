Girbau & Girbau North America Clean Show Booth 2523 To Showcase Vended Laundry Solutions And Demos

OSHKOSH, Wis., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At Clean Show '25 Girbau & Girbau North America (GNA) will showcase the company's vast product offering as the industry's most diverse provider of vended laundry equipment and solutions, according to President Mike Floyd.

"During Clean, we promise new product introductions, engaging in-both interactions and valuable opportunities to interface with company staff, customers and distributors," said Floyd. Attendees will also enjoy aggressive financing and product promotions, along with captivating live entertainment."

New Product Introductions

GNA will unveil several new products during Clean, including GS Series 90- and 130-pound capacity washers, new ExpressDry Dryer capacity offerings, and the new Genius ExpressClean storewide soap delivery system.

New GS Series Soft-Mount Washers in 90- and 130-pount Capacities

The entire line of newly enhanced GS Washers (23- to 130-pound capacities) bring enhanced 450 G-force extract speeds, the highly intuitive Genius hybrid control, the industry's largest 10-inch touchscreen, 360° Vision Corner Status Light and an easy-to-install freestanding design. The hybrid Genius Control switches from a customer-facing vended user interface and programming to an attendant-facing user interface with sophisticated commercial programming. This is useful for processing WDF and commercial account orders. "Not only are we introducing the larger GS Washer capacities, the entire GS line is significantly improved with Sapphire laundry management and connectivity that includes monitoring diagnostics and remote programming, among other features," said Vice President of Sales Joel Jorgensen. "These are highly productive machines that remove more moisture during extract for greater customer cycle rates, reduced stress on dryer capacity and efficiency." All GS models, from 23- to 130-pound capacities will be featured with touchscreen/programming demos.



New ExpressDry + Dryer Capacities

ExpressDry+ Dryers simplify installation and ease of use, drastically reduce gas consumption and downtime and boost profit potential. Reliable and efficient, ExpressDry+ Drying Tumblers are available in 30-, 55- and 75-pound capacity single-pocket units, and 30- and 45-pound capacity dual-pocket stacks. New model capacities will also be featured.



Genius ExpressClean

A new storewide soap/chemical delivery solution at the point-of-sale will also debut. This system – Genius ExpressClean works with the Genius Control – making it simple to offer multiple choices of detergents, color safe brighteners and softener options sold and delivered automatically to customers during their cycle. "Genius ExpressClean is another way to create customer convenience while reducing staff clean-up time and boosting total store revenue," said Jorgensen.

Washers, Dryers and Ironers in the Booth with Demos

Besides the full lineup of GS Washers and Genius ExpressClean, Continental's booth will offer demos and more to explore. Booth visitors can view an "out-of-balance" demo on the GS 70-pound capacity washer and the fully operational Express Flatwork Ironer with a 20-inch diameter roll.

Express Flatwork Ironer

The Express Flatwork Ironer is often used by vended laundries to iron sheets and table linens for commercial and residential WDF and pickup and delivery orders. Express Flatwork Ironers properly finish up to 50 feet of linen per minute. Available in 13- and 20-inch roll diameters and up to 125-inch finishing widths, Express Flatwork Ironers offer enhanced processing speeds; an easily accessible lint cleanout; a wide, metallic feeding tray; reinforced lateral bearings; and multiple heating systems. Making the most of available space, these return-to-feed ironers can be installed 12 to 18 inches from a wall.



G-Flex Hard-Mount, ExpressWash Soft-Mount Washers

The G-Flex 200-G-force hard-mount and the ExpressWash up to 405 G-force soft-mount washers will also be on hand.

To learn more about GNA's products, services or career opportunities, visit gnalaundry or call 800-256-1073.

