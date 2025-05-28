YIKES, A BOLD BETTER-FOR-YOU HOT CHIP, SET TO HIT SHELVES IN JUNE 2025

SOUND THE ALARM

- James LindsayMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Introducing YIKES: A Bold, Better-For-You Hot Chip Set to Hit Shelves in June 2025Backed by Cultural Icons Berner, founder of Cookies, James Lindsay, founder of Rap Snacks, and Distribution Veteran Michael Berro.This summer, get ready for a snack that delivers on both heat and health. YIKES, the new better-for-you hot chip brand, officially launches nationwide in June 2025, disrupting the snack aisle with bold flavors, no food dyes, and a commitment to quality at an affordable price point. Founded by powerhouse trio Berner, James Lindsay, and Michael Berro, YIKES blends cultural credibility, business savvy, and consumer-first thinking to redefine what spicy snacking looks like.YIKES chips are made with high-quality ingredients and offer multiple heat levels to ensure accessibility without sacrificing taste or integrity. Unlike many leading snack brands, YIKES chips contain no artificial dyes, reflecting the founders' commitment to transparency and better food standards.“When I created YIKES, I wanted this brand to be flavorful and healthier than other snacks on the market, so I intentionally worked with my team to create a healthier option. We achieved that goal with YIKES without sacrificing taste,” said Lindsay. I went to Berner and Michael for their specific expertise because we always wanted to work together. The YIKES team was born,” continued Lindsay.“Every day we see consumers being fed lower quality ingredients-several of which are banned in other countries-and being charged more money for less,” says co-founder and veteran distributor Michael Berro.“At YIKES, we're offering unmatched flavor with better ingredients, real value, and no shortcuts.”Behind YIKES is a dream team of founders:●Berner, rapper, cannabis mogul, and founder of Cookies, is known for transforming counterculture into mainstream business success. He was named rap's 4th richest mogul and has graced the cover of Forbes magazine for his endeavors. His influence on music, fashion, and cannabis culture makes him a key voice in shaping what's next.●James Lindsay, founder and CEO of Rap Snacks, has decades of experience building culturally relevant, fast-growing brands that connect with consumers. Rap Snacks, known as“The Official Snack of Hip Hop,” is the most distributed Black-owned snack brand in the U.S. and was the fastest-growing C-store brand in 2023 and 2024.●Michael Berro, a distribution and logistics expert with a track record of scaling billion-dollar businesses, has helped bring major products to top retailers including Walmart, Costco, and Casey's.“We've always had the best-tasting rolled tortilla chip on the planet,” says Berro.“Now with James and Berner's marketing prowess, tens of millions of consumers are about to know about it-and enjoy it.”YIKES' launch marks a new chapter in snack food, where cultural relevance meets health-conscious innovation. With flavors curated to deliver a kick and branding that reflects today's hip-hop-meets-wellness generation, YIKES is poised to become a staple in convenience stores and major retailers nationwide-and beyond.“Stepping into the snack space for the first time with YIKES is something I'm genuinely excited about. I've always been passionate about culture and flavor-whether it's music, cannabis, or food-and this is a natural next step for me. We've created something that's not only bold and different, but also better for you. I've built brands that speak to the people, and YIKES is no different. This isn't just a chip-it's a movement, and we're about to change the game.”- Berner, Co-Founder of YIKESAvailability:Starting June 2025, YIKES will be available in C-stores and major retailers, including Target, 7-Eleven, and Circle K. A global expansion strategy is already underway.MEDIA CONTACTS:Olivia Shalhoup // ...Gwendolyn Priestley // ...

