Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
J&K Forest Dept Fails To Utilise ₹123 Cr CAMPA Funds, Blames Elections

J&K Forest Dept Fails To Utilise ₹123 Cr CAMPA Funds, Blames Elections


2025-05-28 07:05:30
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu & Kashmir couldn't utilise the funds approved under the compensation afforestation scheme during the last financial year. Of the Rs 276 crore approved under the scheme, only Rs 153 crore were spent on afforestation and allied measures across the Union Territory.

Official documents revealed that J&K fell short of utilising funds approved under Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) scheme in the last fiscal.

The National CAMPA Authority approved Rs 276. 38 crore under the Annual Plan Operations (APO) and Supplementary APO submitted by the J&K Government for undertaking different activities permissible under the scheme.

As per documents, out of the approved amount, the Finance Department released an amount of Rs 238.10 crore to Forest Department

However, the Forest Department could utilise only Rs 153. 67, raising questions on its spending capacity, the documents state.

Read Also Kashmir's Climate Crisis Now Comes with Scams No More Gmail: J&K Govt Tells Officials to Go Fully Secure or Face Action

The issue came under discussion during the 25th steering committee of CAMP held under chairmanship of Chief Secretary Atul Dulloo on April 16, 2025.

In the meeting, officials claimed that implementation of the scheme was affected by elections.“It was informed that due to elections for the Parliament and the UT Legislature and the model code of conduct thereof, the physical targets achieved by the department were marginally lower than the targets,” reads the record note of the meeting.

As per minutes of the meeting, officials claimed that approval of APO also faced significant impact due to LS polls.

“It was also informed that the approval of the National CAMPA for the year 2024-25 was accorded on 1st July 2024 due to the model code of conduct on account of the general election. This in a way had an impact on the implementation of the APO during the year,” the record note reveals. (KNO)

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000
Donate Now Donate Now

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN28052025000215011059ID1109607967

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search