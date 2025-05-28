EUR/USD Forecast Today 28/05: Faces Resistance (Chart)
- The euro initially did try to rally against the US dollar during the trading session on Tuesday, but we have seen quite a bit of selling pressure. Now it looks as if we are trying to reconfirm the idea of the shooting star from Monday's showing the 1.14 level as being massive resistance. This is an area that's been important multiple times over the last couple of weeks, so it'll be interesting to see what happens now.
The technical analysis for this EUR/USD pair is relatively noisy, because as of late, we have seen a lot of euro strength, but when you look at the longer-term charts, the area between 1.05 and 1.12 has been like a magnet for price for several years, and we had recently broken out of this range to the downside, only to rip through it again. Now we find ourselves in a situation where we are above that area to the upside and struggling, so the question now is whether or not the same behavior returns? This would mean that we would slice right back through the consolidation area as from a longer-term standpoint, what we are seeing is more volatility instead of any real conviction from what I can see.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThere's also a lot of fundamental questions out there about what's going on, because quite frankly it could be a bit of“pull forward” transactions due to concerns about tariffs about to be leveled on the European Union whether or not that's true remains to be seen, but this does look like a market that is starting to stall a bit.Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis ? We've made a list of the best forex demo accounts worth trading with.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment