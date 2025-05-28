Simplifi Announces Merger With Staffency, A Totalmed Company, To Enhance Workforce Solutions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpliFi, a leading workforce solutions provider, is pleased to announce its merger with Staffency, a TotalMed company, strengthening its ability to deliver innovative, cost-effective, and technology-enabled staffing solutions to healthcare organizations nationwide. This strategic merger unites two industry leaders, combining expertise, technology, and talent to better serve clients and healthcare professionals. Together, the newly merged entity now delivers workforce solutions for over 2,200 care sites across the U.S., expanding service offerings while maintaining a shared commitment to transparency, trust, and accountability.

While their mission and culture are highly aligned, each organization brings several unique strengths that enhance their collective capabilities. The merged company offers a broad array of workforce solutions, including contract labor management for physicians, advanced practitioners, nurses, allied health professionals, and non-clinical workers. In addition, the company has expertise in strike staffing, scaling new graduate RN onboarding through its CAP program, and developing internal and external float pools for hospitals. SimpliFi also created and facilitates the RED (Reflect Exchange Define) Labor Summits which bring cross functional groups of healthcare executives together to collaborate on workforce strategy.

Health systems require more sophisticated tools to manage their workforce, and this merger brings together two-industry leading technology platforms. Staffency's Vendor Management System (VMS) provides clients with unparalleled visibility into market bill rates, enabling them to make informed, data-driven workforce decisions. SimpliFi's Stogo shift fulfillment platform allows hospitals to optimize their staffing by utilizing their own personnel or local gig workers, helping increase patient care revenue while reducing premium labor costs. "The combination of these two best-in-class organizations creates a workforce solutions provider with the scale, service capabilities, technology, and expertise to tackle the most complex workforce challenges healthcare systems face," said Justin Tomlin, Chief Strategy Officer of Staffency. "Our combined team is anxious to bring these enhanced solutions to both current and future customers."

Moving forward, the two companies will operate under the SimpliFi brand, ensuring a seamless transition for clients, employees, and partners. "We knew this merger was right because we share the same core vision: to serve as a true partner to healthcare systems," said James Quick, President of SimpliFi. "By combining our expertise, we will continue to build long-term customer relationships while bringing new and innovative solutions to market."

About SimpliFi

SimpliFi, founded in 2011, provides workforce management services for some of the nation's leading healthcare systems, academic medical centers, and hospitals in all 50 states. SimpliFi is based in North Little Rock, Arkansas and is part of a family of brands focused exclusively on healthcare staffing and workforce management.

About Staffency

Staffency is a healthcare workforce solutions provider founded in 2014, specializing in delivering customized staffing strategies to healthcare facilities nationwide. Their Managed Services Provider (MSP) solutions emphasize efficiency, scalability, and accountability, providing streamlined hiring, credential compliance, and real-time analytics.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Scott Knox

Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

(501) 604-4893

SOURCE Travel Nurse Across America

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED