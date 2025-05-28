Batteries Plus Strengthens Safety And Power Solutions Partnerships With Educational Institutions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) From fire panel batteries and emergency lighting to campus bus power systems and secure door lock components, Batteries Plus locations are supporting day-to-day operations across hundreds of facilities, including institutions such as, and many others.

"Educational institutions of all levels rely on a wide range of battery-powered systems to ensure daily operations run smoothly," said Scott O'Farrell, Chief Commercial Officer for Batteries Plus. "When those systems fail, time and safety are at risk. That's where we come in."

With more than 730 stores across the U.S., Batteries Plus is positioned to serve a mix of centralized procurement offices and on-site teams, as in the education sector, purchasing is often decentralized and managed department to department.

Among the services Batteries Plus provides for school partners:



Replacement batteries for door locks, fire alarms, and security systems

Bus and fleet vehicle batteries for campus buses and maintenance vehicles

LED lighting and recycling services for classrooms and common areas Small-format batteries used in lab equipment, classroom devices, and testing tools

In markets like Columbus, Ohio, Batteries Plus has become a trusted provider for both public and private institutions. According to Brian Ball , Regional Manager for the Columbus area, school partnerships often start with one department and grow from there.

"We might begin by helping a facilities manager with a lighting upgrade or sourcing hard-to-find door lock batteries," said Ball. "Over time, as schools learn how quickly we can respond and deliver, we often end up supporting multiple departments. We figure it out. If we don't have it, we'll find it for you."

Batteries Plus also works within purchasing frameworks like E&I Cooperative Services , which helps schools streamline vendor relationships and save time, reduce costs, and stay compliant through pre-approved contracts. The co-op structure is particularly valuable for schools that must navigate bid thresholds or need a vetted supplier to handle infrastructure needs quickly.

"E&I has been a helpful entry point for us," added O'Farrell. "It opens the door to conversations we might not otherwise have and provides assurance to buyers that we've been fully vetted."

As infrastructure and safety continue to remain top priorities in education, Batteries Plus says it will keep investing in and adapting to the evolving needs of educational institutions of all levels, offering customized solutions where local teams can make the biggest difference.

To learn more about Batteries Plus and its work with educational institutions, please visit .

