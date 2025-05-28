Netenrich Appoints Ryan Wiese As Chief Revenue Officer To Lead The Shift From Services To Outcome-Driven Security Operations
Wiese brings a wealth of experience in building and scaling high-performance go-to-market organizations. At Deepwatch, he played a pivotal role in nearly quadrupling Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) and establishing category leadership in the Managed Detection and Response (MDR) space. His insights into modern SOC challenges and success in driving security outcomes resonate strongly with Netenrich's vision of modernizing security operations for the next era.
"Netenrich has a profound understanding of where the security market is heading, outcomes-first, data-driven security operations," said Ryan Wiese, the new CRO of Netenrich. "I'm incredibly excited to build on this foundation and work with the team to deliver real, quantifiable security outcomes for enterprises across industries. Our Resolution Intelligence CloudTM platform, built on the Google SecOps stack, enables us to move beyond fragmented, tool-heavy security to a world where data, analytics, and AI drive continuous protection and peace of mind."
Ryan's appointment underscores Netenrich's commitment to leading the transformation of security from reactive incident management to proactive, predictive security operations. With Wiese at the helm, Netenrich is poised to accelerate growth, strengthen strategic partnerships, and deliver on its promise to provide enterprises with the outcomes they demand in an increasingly complex digital world.
About Netenrich
Netenrich is redefining security operations with a proactive, shift-left approach. Our Adaptive MDR solution, powered by Resolution Intelligence CloudTM technology, leverages artificial intelligence and big data to deliver customized experiences and data-driven results for every client. With a focus on agility and innovation, our solution evolves with your changing needs and brings you a step closer to achieving autonomic operations. As a trusted and pure-play Google partner specializing in Google SecOps, we've transformed hundreds of customers across various sectors, including technology ISVs, healthcare, finance, and technology. From our global hubs, we provide 24/7 proactive uninterrupted operations, peak performance, and peace of mind.
