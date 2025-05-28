Retrieve Medical And Myid Form Joint Venture To Launch First-Ever Wearable Electronic Health Record

Industry-first device combines AI-powered EHR retrieval with wearable tech-putting verified medical history directly on your wrist

BEDMINSTER, N.J., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Retrieve Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: RMHI), a leader in AI-driven medical data technology, and MyID (:// ), the nation's premier wearable medical ID company, today announced a joint venture to launch the first wearable device embedded with a user's complete, provider-verified Electronic Health Record (EHR).

The new platform will integrate Retrieve Medical's proprietary AI with MyID's smart wearables and mobile app-allowing users to carry a real-time, consolidated health profile, accessible from anywhere in the world. Unlike self-reported or static medical IDs, this system connects directly to the nation's Health Information Exchanges (HIEs), aggregating live medical records across providers, health systems, and EHR platforms.

"This is a watershed moment in digital health," said Dr. Mark Rosenberg, Chairman of Retrieve Medical. "For the first time, patients can wear their actual medical record-sourced from licensed providers, verified in real time, and ready when it matters most."

The platform retrieves structured EHR data-including lab results, prescriptions, diagnoses, allergies, and physician notes-using advanced natural language processing (NLP). Records are then securely delivered to the user's wearable or app, optimized for emergency, point-of-care, or travel use.

MyID currently supports over 314,000 medical profile users, up from 302,000 in late 2024. This is expected to accelerate rapidly through a newly established healthcare prescription distribution provider – positioning the product for broad national reach across retail pharmacies and care providers.

"We're redefining what it means to 'own your health data,'" said Scott Madsen, co-founder of MyID. "This isn't a PDF in the cloud. This is a live, verified, always-available health passport-with full consent, total transparency, and patient control."

The first product is scheduled to launch in Q3 2025, followed by a national awareness campaign and retail rollout. Discussions with Curatus have concluded, enabling Retrieve to concentrate fully on the MyID venture.

Retrieve Medical is transforming healthcare with its AI-powered software platform, Retrieve DxTM, which extracts and structures clinical data from disparate sources to give physicians instant access to comprehensive patient histories. Integrated with leading EMRs like Epic and Oracle Cerner, Retrieve DxTM boosts clinical efficiency, decision-making, and revenue.

MyID is a leading digital health company and pioneer in wearable medical ID technology. With more than 314,000 users and a decade of trusted service, MyID enables individuals to carry critical health information with them at all times-whether through stylish wristbands, keychains, or mobile apps. Designed for emergencies and everyday use, MyID profiles support a wide range of chronic conditions, allergies, and medications, and are accessible globally. MyID is committed to giving consumers greater control, visibility, and security over their personal health data.

