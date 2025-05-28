Kremlin Comments On Zelensky's Statement About Readiness To Meet With Trump And Putin
This was reported by the BBC Russian service , according to Ukrinform.
According to Peskov, the Kremlin is allegedly not opposed to meeting with Zelensky.
“There have been no changes in our position regarding the fundamental possibility of such a meeting. But such a meeting must be the outcome of concrete agreements between the two delegations on various issues. In this regard, our position remains unchanged,” he said.
Putin's spokesperson added that the draft memoranda submitted by both sides would soon be made public, and only after that“the discussion will move to the next stage of negotiations.”Read also: Putin 's conditions for ending war include no NATO membership for Ukraine, partial lifting of sanction
As previously reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he is ready for any format of high-level talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Yesterday, U.S. special envoy to Ukraine, General Keith Kellogg, stated in an interview with Fox News that the United States had received a list of terms and conditions for a potential peace agreement from Ukraine and is now waiting for Russia to present its version in order to begin coordinating the positions of both countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
CommentsNo comment