MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov commented on the statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky regarding his readiness for a trilateral meeting, saying that such a meeting is possible, but it must be the result of specific agreements.

This was reported by the BBC Russian service , according to Ukrinform.

According to Peskov, the Kremlin is allegedly not opposed to meeting with Zelensky.

“There have been no changes in our position regarding the fundamental possibility of such a meeting. But such a meeting must be the outcome of concrete agreements between the two delegations on various issues. In this regard, our position remains unchanged,” he said.

Putin's spokesperson added that the draft memoranda submitted by both sides would soon be made public, and only after that“the discussion will move to the next stage of negotiations.”

's conditions for ending war include no NATO membership for Ukraine, partial lifting of sanction

As previously reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he is ready for any format of high-level talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Yesterday, U.S. special envoy to Ukraine, General Keith Kellogg, stated in an interview with Fox News that the United States had received a list of terms and conditions for a potential peace agreement from Ukraine and is now waiting for Russia to present its version in order to begin coordinating the positions of both countries.