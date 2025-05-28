Germany To Finance Production Of Ukrainian Long-Range Systems Merz
According to a Ukrinform correspondent, this was stated by German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday in Berlin.
"Today we also discussed Germany's military support for Ukraine. I will continue to refrain from disclosing details, but I can say this: we will continue and expand our military support so that Ukraine can continue to defend itself against Russian aggression - now and in the future," Merz assured.
He added: "Today our defense ministers will sign a memorandum of intent on the procurement of Ukrainian-made long-range weapon systems - the so-called Long-Range Fires. There will be no restrictions on their range. This means Ukraine will be able to fully exercise its right to self-defense, including strikes on military targets outside its own territory. This marks the beginning of a new form of defense-industrial cooperation between our countries, which holds great potential."
At the same time, Merz avoided answering a question about whether the German government would provide Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles.
"I mentioned that a memorandum of intent between the two defense ministers will be signed this afternoon on closer cooperation in this area. We aim to enable the use of long-range weaponry. We also want to ensure joint production, but we will not disclose details publicly - instead, we will focus on deepening cooperation," the Chancellor said in response to a question about Taurus missiles.
Merz emphasized: "Today we are taking the first step toward cooperation in the production of long-range weapons between Germany and Ukraine."
"This cooperation will also take place at the industrial level - both in Ukraine and in Germany. The details of this will not be made public at this time," he added.Read also: Merz: Germany , Britain, France, U.S. lift restrictions on use of long-range weapons delivered to Ukraine
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Berlin on Wednesday for a visit. The program includes talks with Chancellor Friedrich Merz, followed by a meeting with representatives of German businesses.
In the afternoon, President Zelensky is scheduled to meet with German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier for talks at Bellevue Palace.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
