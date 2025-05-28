Germany To Finance Production Of Ukrainian Long-Range Systems Merz

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Germany will finance the production of Ukrainian long-range weapon systems, and there will be no restrictions on the range of their use.

According to a Ukrinform correspondent, this was stated by German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday in Berlin.

"Today we also discussed Germany's military support for Ukraine. I will continue to refrain from disclosing details, but I can say this: we will continue and expand our military support so that Ukraine can continue to defend itself against Russian aggression - now and in the future," Merz assured.

He added: "Today our defense ministers will sign a memorandum of intent on the procurement of Ukrainian-made long-range weapon systems - the so-called Long-Range Fires. There will be no restrictions on their range. This means Ukraine will be able to fully exercise its right to self-defense, including strikes on military targets outside its own territory. This marks the beginning of a new form of defense-industrial cooperation between our countries, which holds great potential."

At the same time, Merz avoided answering a question about whether the German government would provide Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles.

"I mentioned that a memorandum of intent between the two defense ministers will be signed this afternoon on closer cooperation in this area. We aim to enable the use of long-range weaponry. We also want to ensure joint production, but we will not disclose details publicly - instead, we will focus on deepening cooperation," the Chancellor said in response to a question about Taurus missiles.

Merz emphasized: "Today we are taking the first step toward cooperation in the production of long-range weapons between Germany and Ukraine."

"This cooperation will also take place at the industrial level - both in Ukraine and in Germany. The details of this will not be made public at this time," he added.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Berlin on Wednesday for a visit. The program includes talks with Chancellor Friedrich Merz, followed by a meeting with representatives of German businesses.

In the afternoon, President Zelensky is scheduled to meet with German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier for talks at Bellevue Palace.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine