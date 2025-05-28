403
UAE Voices Strong Support for Lebanon’s Reforms
(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates reaffirmed its strong backing for Lebanon's reform and development efforts, as Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange Abdullah Nasser Lootah visited Beirut on Tuesday. During a formal meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace, Lootah emphasized the UAE’s ongoing support.
Leading an official delegation, Lootah stated, "We are here to assess Lebanon's needs and will offer all support in line with the directives of the UAE president."
President Aoun extended a warm welcome to the visiting officials and thanked the UAE leadership for its steadfast support, describing it as "a reflection of the deep and historic brotherhood between Lebanon and the UAE."
He continued by highlighting the significance of the visit, saying, "The presence of the Emirati delegation in Beirut is a practical embodiment of this relationship, which grows stronger by the day and is deeply appreciated by all Lebanese."
Aoun called for deepened collaboration in priority areas including education, government efficiency, the private sector, and emerging technologies. "The UAE has tremendous expertise in these fields, and we hope to benefit from this experience," he said.
He also commended the UAE's recent move to rescind a travel restriction on its citizens visiting Lebanon, describing it as "an important gesture of renewed confidence and connection."
Earlier in the day, the Emirati team engaged in a strategy session with Lebanese authorities in Beirut. The discussions centered on key reforms such as administrative modernization, digital innovation, legislative updates, and enhancing the effectiveness of the public sector.
