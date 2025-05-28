Announcing The Relaunch Of Bunz: A Trading, No Cash, Anti-Marketplace, Community App

Bunz co-founder Firat Eren seated.

Rehauled Bunz Takes Bartering into the 21st Century

- Firat ErenTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Originally launched in 2013, through a simple Facebook post asking for pasta sauce, Bunz rapidly expanded across Canada, the USA and into Europe, becoming the world's largest online trading platform. But after several years, the App saw a decline, in part because internal in-app currency, BTZ (Bunz Trading Zone) was originally aimed at functioning like a classic cryptocurrency, but didn't produce the results the former team envisioned.“The heart of Bunz got buried under systems that weren't built to last - with this new release we believe we've made sure that doesn't happen again,” said Co-Founder of BUNZ Inc. Firat Eren, who envisions a reinvigorated and self-sustaining platform.An engineer and tech entrepreneur and the first investor into Bunz back in 2015, Firat and his new team began rebuilding the platform from the ground up - this time keeping the spirit of bartering intact. The goal: to create a sustainable, self-contained ecosystem that benefits everyone, governed by three simple laws: No Cash. No Discrimination. No Spamming.With this rehaul, Bunz invites a new kind of community - one built on true, cashless bartering of goods and services.Inspired by his mountaineering experience, Firat chose to build levels of engagement based on renowned mountain peaks.“Globally and almost in every culture climbing a mountain is one of the clearest and most honest representations of progress” added Eren. New users start at Mount Fuji level and can progress through iconic peaks - all the way to Everest, representing the top 1% of Bunz users.“Sponsors are key to keeping the Bunz ecosystem going and are our partners that are genuinely respected, not tolerated. Users will not be overwhelmed with banner and pop-up advertisements. Instead, they have the option to watch a brief video from sponsors or other Bunz users to earn BTZ.NOT a cryptocurrency, BTZ does something money cannot: it can be both consumed and earned inside the Bunz ecosystem but can never be bought or sold . Bunz community members can earn BTZ in four ways:BTZ-based trades - if someone offers you BTZ for an item, that BTZ goes into your wallet.Watching Buzz - our short-form user-created videos.Creating Buzz - and earning BTZ when others watch them.Watching Sponsor Videos - branded partner videos that appear around Buzz and directly power the Bunz economy.The benefits of trading are profound and include: decluttering (what do we have that could be of value to someone else?), saving money, joining a community of like-minded people who aren't looking to 'score a deal' but rather share, and reduce waste by keeping stuff out of landfills and tempering consumption.“Bunz isn't anti-capitalism,and isn't here to tear anything down. It's here to build something alongside money, a second system that works differently, not because money failed, but because the world evolved and money never had to” added Firat Eren.Instead of asking: Why barter when you can buy? Bunz exists as a community that turns the question around and asks: Why buy when you can barter?About BunzThe Bunz vision was founded in 2013 with one simple need, a jar of sauce to make mom's spaghetti. From there, the good word of Bunz spread through parties, shops, students - and with it - the spirit of Bunz was born. The first investor into the platform, Firat Eren took ownership of Bunz in 2020 with the goal of creating an ethical, self-sustaining ecosystem that provides an alternative to the traditional monetary system.For More Information, visit:Visit: for iPhone download// for Android download.For Media Inquiries, contact: PR Manager, Joey Gill... + 1 416 556 0675

Joey Gill

Hi Concept Publicity and Productions

+1 416-556-0675

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.