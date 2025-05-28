DAE Signs Definitive Agreements To Sell Approximately 75 Aircraft



A portfolio of approximately 50 Embraer E-JETS to be sold to a specialist lessor A portfolio of approximately 25 out-of-production aircraft to be sold to a financial investor with lease, asset and technical management services provided by DAE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai Aerospace Enterprise DAE Ltd“DAE”, the global aviation services corporation, announced that it had recently signed agreements with two counterparties to sell approximately 75 aircraft. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Upon completion, the transactions announced today will reduce the weighted average age and increase the weighted average remaining lease term of DAE's passenger fleet. Upon completion, DAE's pro forma fleet composition is expected to be 45% Boeing aircraft, 42% Airbus aircraft and 13% ATR aircraft.

Certain transactions are subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. All transactions are expected to close before year-end 2025.

Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, commented:“Consistent with ongoing commitments to our stakeholders, these transactions will achieve multiple objectives by aligning our portfolio composition with our stated target aircraft types, and enhancing the overall fuel efficiency, age profile and remaining lease term characteristics of the portfolio.”

DAE was advised by Allen Overy Shearman Sterling LLP and KPMG.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain information contained in this Press Release may constitute“forward-looking statements” which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“may”,“will”,“should”,“could”,“continue”,“expect”,“anticipate”,“predict”,“project”,“plan”,“estimate”,“budget”,“assume”,“potential”,“future”,“intend” or“believe” or the negatives thereof or other comparable terminology. These statements reflect DAE's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks regarding future events, results or outcomes and are not guarantees of future results or financial condition. Actual results, performance, achievements, or conditions may differ materially from those in the forward‐looking statements and assumptions as a result of a number of factors, many of which are beyond DAE's control.

About DAE:

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd is a globally recognized aviation services corporation with two divisions: DAE Capital and DAE Engineering. Headquartered in Dubai, DAE serves over 200 airline customers in over 80 countries from its eight office locations in Dubai, Dublin, Limerick, Amman, Singapore, Miami, New York, and Seattle.

DAE Capital is an award-winning aircraft lessor with an owned, managed, and committed fleet of approximately 750 Airbus, ATR, Boeing, and Embraer aircraft with a fleet value of US$22 billion. DAE Engineering provides regional MRO services to customers in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South Asia from its state-of-the-art facility in Amman, Jordan, accommodating up to 17 wide and narrow body aircraft. It is authorized to work on 15 aircraft types and has regulatory approval from over 25 regulators globally.