DAE Signs Definitive Agreements To Sell Approximately 75 Aircraft
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai Aerospace Enterprise DAE Ltd“DAE”, the global aviation services corporation, announced that it had recently signed agreements with two counterparties to sell approximately 75 aircraft. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.
-
A portfolio of approximately 50 Embraer E-JETS to be sold to a specialist lessor
A portfolio of approximately 25 out-of-production aircraft to be sold to a financial investor with lease, asset and technical management services provided by DAE
