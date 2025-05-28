403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
DeVANS Brewery Refreshes Six Fields with a Bold New Look – Also available in 5L Cans - A First in India
(MENAFN- Life and Style News) .
New Delhi, 28th May 2025 – Devans Modern Breweries Ltd., the leading Indian brewer, has unveiled a packaging update for its premium beers — Six Fields Blanche and Six Fields Cult. The sleek and modern look of the new designs is meant to appeal to the young consumers while retaining the brand's authentic brewing heritage.
Six Fields Blanche (4.5% ABV) and Six Fields Cult (6% ABV) are Belgian Style Wheat beers that have gained a solid foothold among beer enthusiasts. The revamped visual identity of the packaging mirrors the brand's focus on quality and innovation, now amplified by a more premium and modern feel.
“Our refreshed packaging is a natural evolution as we continue to connect with a younger, discerning consumer who appreciates taste and style,” stated Prem Dewan, Chairman and Managing Director, DeVANS. “Six Fields has always represented quality & innovative brewing — the new look now enhances that promise aesthetically,” he added. “We have always innovated with our beers and that is the reason for a lot of firsts in the country. Six Fields Cult is the only Belgian Style Strong Wheat Beer in the country. Not only that we have introduced a unique SKU’s as well. Six Fields is the only beer in the country that comes in 5L cans which comes with an inbuilt CO2 cylinder which keeps the beer fresh, perfect for house parties or big gatherings.”
Six Fields Introduced the revolutionary 5L can in India—a market disruptor that strengthens the brand’s appeal while catering to consumers who love to entertain in style. Currently available in Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Jammu and Uttarakhand, it will soon make its way to Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Assam and Puducherry redefining group celebrations with every pour.
DeVANS has also recently added two new Lager Beers under the Six Fields umbrella- Six Fields Pilsner and Six Fields Brute which have got tremendous response from the consumers.
Six Fields has won numerous accolades over the years having bagged the Spiritz Gold in 2023 & 2024, Silver at the 2022 Beer of India Awards and Silver at the 2022 Brussels Beer Challenge (Belgium) in the Dubbel Wit/Imperial White category.
As DeVANS continues it march to innovate and develop new products, the new packaging reinforces its commitment to staying contemporary and exciting, yet retaining the same crisp, full-bodied taste that Six Fields aficionados have grown accustomed to.
New Delhi, 28th May 2025 – Devans Modern Breweries Ltd., the leading Indian brewer, has unveiled a packaging update for its premium beers — Six Fields Blanche and Six Fields Cult. The sleek and modern look of the new designs is meant to appeal to the young consumers while retaining the brand's authentic brewing heritage.
Six Fields Blanche (4.5% ABV) and Six Fields Cult (6% ABV) are Belgian Style Wheat beers that have gained a solid foothold among beer enthusiasts. The revamped visual identity of the packaging mirrors the brand's focus on quality and innovation, now amplified by a more premium and modern feel.
“Our refreshed packaging is a natural evolution as we continue to connect with a younger, discerning consumer who appreciates taste and style,” stated Prem Dewan, Chairman and Managing Director, DeVANS. “Six Fields has always represented quality & innovative brewing — the new look now enhances that promise aesthetically,” he added. “We have always innovated with our beers and that is the reason for a lot of firsts in the country. Six Fields Cult is the only Belgian Style Strong Wheat Beer in the country. Not only that we have introduced a unique SKU’s as well. Six Fields is the only beer in the country that comes in 5L cans which comes with an inbuilt CO2 cylinder which keeps the beer fresh, perfect for house parties or big gatherings.”
Six Fields Introduced the revolutionary 5L can in India—a market disruptor that strengthens the brand’s appeal while catering to consumers who love to entertain in style. Currently available in Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Jammu and Uttarakhand, it will soon make its way to Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Assam and Puducherry redefining group celebrations with every pour.
DeVANS has also recently added two new Lager Beers under the Six Fields umbrella- Six Fields Pilsner and Six Fields Brute which have got tremendous response from the consumers.
Six Fields has won numerous accolades over the years having bagged the Spiritz Gold in 2023 & 2024, Silver at the 2022 Beer of India Awards and Silver at the 2022 Brussels Beer Challenge (Belgium) in the Dubbel Wit/Imperial White category.
As DeVANS continues it march to innovate and develop new products, the new packaging reinforces its commitment to staying contemporary and exciting, yet retaining the same crisp, full-bodied taste that Six Fields aficionados have grown accustomed to.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
CommentsNo comment