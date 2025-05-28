UNLOCK YOUR FULL POTENTIAL WITH PHORM ENERGY: A GAME-CHANGING NEW ENERGY DRINK FROM ANHEUSER-BUSCH AND 1ST PHORM

Phorm Energy is a new-to-world energy drink line designed to help provide energy, hydration and focus, created by two American manufacturers with proud St. Louis roots

ST. LOUIS, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world driven by ambition and tenacity, Phorm Energy emerges as more than just an energy drink-it's a powerful partner for those committed to unlocking their full potential. Launched nationally today, Phorm Energy celebrates and supports those who embrace grit, discipline, and resilience in their everyday lives. Available in four varieties – Screamin' Freedom, Blue Blitz, Orange Fury, and Grape Smash, Phorm Energy boasts natural flavors, natural caffeine from green tea, electrolytes for hydration, and a blend of ingredients aimed at supporting mental focus. From St. Louis' neighborhood roots to today's nationwide rollout: at Phorm Energy, We Do the Work together.

Brendan Whitworth, CEO, Anheuser-Busch said: "With the launch of Phorm Energy, we're bringing together two American companies based in St. Louis and Dana White – all united by a powerful commitment to brand-building, quality, innovation and meeting the evolving needs of consumers. This partnership is strengthened by our complementary capabilities and expertise, but it's also driven by the amazing people and cultures that make our companies special. I couldn't be more excited to take on the energy category with this partnership and product, and alongside our world-class distribution network and team, I can't wait to bring Phorm Energy to consumers across the country."

Phorm Energy is the first innovation launched from the recently announced partnership between Anheuser-Busch, 1st Phorm and Dana White – with a vision to take The Lou's best-kept secret and transform it into a national powerhouse in the energy drink category.

Sal Frisella, CEO, 1st Phorm said: "We've always been proud of our St. Louis roots and the opportunity to partner with Anheuser-Busch -a true staple of this city- is a big moment for us and for St. Louis. Phorm Energy was built for the people who are committed to getting better by showing up and doing the work every day, no matter the circumstance. This partnership is about honoring that mindset and together we're going to build something disruptive, powerful, and uniquely special."

Crafted with Purpose, Driven by Commitment

Derived from green tea extract, a natural source of caffeine, and crafted with zero sugar and zero artificial flavors, Phorm Energy uses high-quality ingredients designed to help provide the hydration and mental focus needed to reach even the most ambitious goals. Starting now, Phorm Energy is available in 16 oz., single cans in four invigorating flavors:



Screamin' Freedom : Full of flavors including blueberry, cherry and citrus

Blue Blitz : A flavor combination of blue raspberry and cotton candy

Orange Fury : A flavor mixture of orange soda and candied orange for just the right tanginess Grape Smash : Sweet notes of grape candy and grape soda all in one

Phorm Energy is available for consumers 18+ starting now on phormenergy and will soon be available at retailers near you.

To follow the latest on Phorm Energy, visit phormenergy

About Phorm Energy

Phorm Energy is made for those who do the work in their everyday lives to unlock your full potential. With a unique blend of ingredients aimed to support mental focus, Phorm Energy has natural caffeine derived from green tea extract and electrolytes that support hydration. Phorm Energy is a collaboration between Anheuser-Busch, 1st Phorm, and Dana White. For more on Phorm Energy, you can visit phormenergy and follow Phorm Energy on Instagram and Facebook .

About Anheuser-Busch

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. We are committed to earning our place in the moments that matter to our consumers and making a meaningful impact in our communities across the country. For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations.

Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities, and packaging plants, and have a dedicated network of more than 65,000 hardworking Americans across the United States who bring our beer to life.

We are home to several of America's most iconic beer and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA, Cutwater Spirits, Stella Artois, Budweiser, and Bud Light as well as regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From our industry-leading efforts to support American farmers and our nation's military, veterans, and first responders to emergency drinking water donations and responsible drinking programs, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home – that's who we are. For more information, visit or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , and Instagram .

About 1st Phorm

1st Phorm is a leading sports nutrition brand committed to delivering high-quality products made from premium ingredients sourced from across the world. Founded on Midwest values and strong work ethic, 1st Phorm ensures that each product is crafted to perfection and rigorously tested to meet our best-inclass standards. 1st Phorm's mission is to support individuals in achieving their fitness goals with the best supplements and sports nutrition products on the market. Our dedication to empowering people on their fitness journeys is matched only by our unwavering commitment to exceptional quality and unparalleled customer service. For more on 1st Phorm, you can visit 1stPhorm and follow us on Instagram , Facebook , YouTube , and TikTok for the latest news and announcements.

