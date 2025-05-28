403
Deadly Storms Claim Nine Lives in Pakistan
(MENAFN) Torrential rains and violent thunderstorms have battered multiple regions of Pakistan, leaving at least nine people dead and injuring over 40, a government official confirmed Wednesday.
A representative from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) informed a news agency that the severe weather has not only taken lives but also destroyed homes, damaged infrastructure, ruined standing crops, and led to livestock losses across the nation.
Fatalities and destruction have been reported in the eastern Punjab province, the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) region, and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. The official noted that both women and children perished in the rain-related incidents.
In Punjab, two deaths and 25 injuries were recorded after intense rainfall, accompanied by strong winds, triggered more than 150 structural collapses and widespread devastation, the official stated.
Meanwhile, in KP's Haripur, Swabi, and Shangla districts, three individuals lost their lives and at least 15 others sustained injuries as relentless downpours pummeled the area. Over 15 homes were partially damaged in the storm-related events.
Pakistan-controlled Kashmir faced even more severe conditions when a sudden cloudburst unleashed chaos, killing four people. Several others were injured or reported missing, with numerous properties left in ruins, according to the official.
Earlier, the NDMA issued an advisory warning of unstable weather patterns expected to persist through May 31. The notice cautioned that strong winds and heavy rains could compromise loose structures such as electric poles, solar panels, and vehicles, urging residents to limit non-essential travel.
Farmers were also advised to plan agricultural activities with the volatile weather in mind, the advisory added.
