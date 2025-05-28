Self-Healing Healthcare Materials Market Report 2025-2045: Focus On Microcapsules, Hydrogels, Electronics, Nanogenerators, Optical And Photonic Materials, Implantable And Smart Patch Batteries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover how self-healing materials could revolutionize healthcare and extend human lives to 120 years in the new report,“Self-Healing Healthcare Material and Engineered Living Material Markets, Technology: 2025-2045.” This 347-page analysis reveals key opportunities, forecasts, and trends from 68 companies, highlighting organic materials, ELM advancements, and promising partnerships. Uncover the future market worth $19 billion by 2045.

Dublin, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Self-healing Healthcare Materials Markets, Technology 2025-2045" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report report is your essential reading on this large emerging market for both devices and materials. Here are your exciting opportunities rising to $19 billion in 2045.

What will enable many human beings to live to 120 years and live healthily for most of that span? A major contributor will consist of humans being rebuilt and treated with self-healing materials. A new report details your opportunities from this.

This report details how even hospital infrastructure and equipment will benefit from the new self-healing materials. Its six chapters present 10 technology SWOT appraisals, 17 forecast lines for 2025-2045. It covers 68 companies and the abundant research through 2025 is analysed to reveal winning trends and formulations. Learn which applications are likely to be large and when. See your most promising potential partners and acquisitions and your emerging competition.

Commercially oriented, balanced

The report identifies a host of opportunities for your materials specialities but is blunt about issues such as toxicity. The authors find that organic self-healing materials, particularly thermopolymers, will dominate 2025-2045 but hydrogels and Engineered Living Materials ELM will take share, so the report's balance reflects such realities.

Quick read, graphic summary

The "Executive summary and conclusions" is sufficient in itself for those with limited time. Its 51 pages include 33 key conclusions, 8 SWOT appraisals and the leading compound families that are trending, with many new infograms. See the roadmap 2025-2045 and all the 17 forecasts 2025-2045 by table and graph plus technology maturity curves for 2025, 2035, 2045. Out-of-date reports are useless for this fast-moving topic, so this one is constantly updated so you only get the latest.

Context

The Introduction (23 pages) explains definitions, choices, market drivers, the trend to self-healing smart materials, long life, reliability, fit-and-forget and rejuvenation. See how biomimetics has much further to go and how we are overcoming the soft material dilemma. Understand the challenges of putting a value on the market. 30 examples of research on self-healing materials in 2025 and earlier are analysed as a taster of what is to come.

Deep examination of your toolkit for self-healing and ELM

Chapter 3. "The self-healing technology toolkit: general" with 104 pages on the self-healing inanimate materials toolkit is brought alive with many other research advances from 2025 and earlier. Inevitably the terminology overlaps somewhat but here you can see why intrinsic self-healing and use of hydrogels, polyurethanes and Diels-Alder materials are very important. However, self-healing vitrimers, ionogels and even metals and ceramics and many others have a place, including self-healing proteins and elastomers.

They are discussed in the context of various mechanisms explained. Physical or chemical approaches? The dilemmas are aired including self-healing metrics and cost-performance compromises. Understand important self-healing materials by application likely to be commercialised 2025-2045.

Chapter 4. "Self-healing technology toolkit: Engineered Living Materials ELM" (30 pages) covers self-healing versions and others not yet self-healing. ELM are engineered materials composed of living cells that form or assemble the material itself or modulate the functional performance of the material in some manner. Think enzymes, fungi and even bacteria. Overview, definition, choice of hosts and learning from nature are followed by analysis of the allied topic: assisting human healing by application of biological materials that may or may not be self-healing themselves.

There is a close look at ELM features, four stages of ELM creation and deployment and a SWOT appraisal. Grasp the obstacles and the way forward for the various self-healing approaches with biological materials. Bio ELM is compared to hybrid ELM with much relevant research and commercialisation, including the current star turn - fungi - mycelial materials - with advances in 2025. See self-healing mycelial leather, formwork, ELM textiles and even concrete.

Deep study of the toolkit in action 2025-2045, latest research, 68 companies

Chapter 5 at 100 pages is a large chapter complementing the two chapters on the technology toolkit by giving deep insights concerning the technologies in use. An important aspect is artificial human skin and muscle with self-healing materials and ones helping the patient to "self-heal".

More generally, see progress in 2025, technology trend to 2025 including sensory, electronic, biocompatibility, anti-bacterial and anti-fouling aspects comparing hydrogel, polyimine, fluoropolymer, silicone, PVA and other approaches. Understand self-healing with tissue engineering (adhesives, films etc), cell co-culture and organ replacement with objectives and progress in 2025. Scan hydrogels and PDMS in action too, soft robotics, bone repair and replacement. Here are titanium and other implants, membranes by difficulty level.

Assessments with 2025 research advances include drug delivery by microcapsules and hydrogels, self-healing healthcare electronics, nanogenerators, optical and photonic materials, implantable and smart patch batteries. The report ends with 22 pages of Chapter 6. "Self-healing company profiles" comparing 62 tabled in six appraisal columns then 14 of them profiled in more detail, other being in earlier text.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary and conclusions

1.1 Purpose, methodology and background of this report

1.2 Definitions and focus

1.3 Primary conclusions

1.3.1 Addressable markets: 9 general conclusions, 3 infograms and 2 SWOT appraisals

1.3.2 Emerging technologies and capabilities: 24 key conclusions, 6 infograms, compound prioritisation chart, 6 SWOT appraisals

1.3.3 Self-healing Engineered Living Materials ELM with infograms and SWOT

1.3.4 Market fundamentals in infograms, pie charts and commentary

1.4 Maturity curves of self-healing material technologies in healthcare 2025, 2035,2045

1.5 Roadmap for self-healing materials in healthcare 2025-2045

1.6 Market forecasts 2025-2045 in 17 lines

2. Introduction

2.1 Definition and choices

2.2 Market drivers and options

2.2.1 Trend to self-healing smart materials

2.2.2 Trend to long life, reliability, fit-and-forget, rejuvenation

2.2.3 Biomimetics - much further to go

2.2.4 Overcoming the soft material dilemma

2.2.5 Beyond biomimetics

2.2.6 Challenges of putting a value on the market

2.2.7 Stretching the logic to include minimal post treatment

2.3 30 analysed examples of research on self-healing materials in 2025 and earlier

3. The self-healing technology toolkit: general

3.1 Overview

3.2 Technology options top down - intrinsic and extrinsic mechanisms

3.3 Self-healing options: operational, physical, chemical, formulation, format

3.4 Chemical families typically involved

3.5 Atomic toolkit for self-healing materials

3.6 Some of the important self-healing materials by application likely to be commercialised 2025-2045

3.7 The dilemma of metrics for self-healing efficacy

3.8 Self-healing polymer toolkit

3.9 Toolkit for intrinsic self-healing materials

3.10 Extrinsic self-healing by microcapsules

3.11 Extrinsic self-healing by vascular systems

3.12 Vascular-like self-healing

3.13 Self-healing elastomers intrinsic and extrinsic

3.14 Shape memory assisted self-healing SMASH

4. Self-healing technology toolkit: Engineered Living Materials ELM

4.1 Overview

4.2 Self-healing Engineered Living Material SWOT appraisal

4.3 Obstacles and the way forward

4.4 Self-healing approaches with biological materials

4.5 Bio ELM vs hybrid ELM

4.6 Relevant ELM research in 2025 and earlier

5. Self-healing material applications in healthcare 2025-2045

5.1 Overview: topics, biomaterials and vision of self-healing healthcare materials

5.2 SWOT appraisal of self-healing material applications in healthcare

5.3 Artificial human skin and muscle: self-healing materials and material that helps you to " self-heal"

5.4 Tissue engineering, cell co-culture, organ replacement

5.5 Artificial muscle, cartilage, prosthetics and soft robotics

5.6 Bone repair and replacement

5.7 Titanium and other implants

5.8 Membranes

5.9 Drug delivery by microcapsules and hydrogels

5.10 Electronics

8. Self-healing company profiles

8.1 Overview and value chain

8.2 Comparison of 62 self-healing material manufacturers in eight columns

8.3 Profiles of 14 companies involved

Companies Featured



3M

Acciona

Adaptive Surface Tech.

AkzoNobel

Allnex

Apple

Artes Group

Arkema

Asahi Kasei

Avery Dennison

Autonomic Materials

BASF

Basilisk

Beijing Biosis

Cargill

BBR Zeebrugge

Cemex

Chemours

Chemstream BVBA

CompPair

Covestro

Devan Chemicals

Dow Chemical

DuPont

Eastman

Ecovative Design

Epion

Evonic Industries

Flamac

GCP Applied Tech.

Goodyear

Heidelberg

HealieTech

High Impact Tech.

Huntsman Int.

Hycrete

Ilika

Infinit

Kryton

MacDermid Autotype

Michelin

Mimicrete

Moore Group

MycoWorks

NanoSonic

NEI

NV Baekaert

OCAS

Oscrete

Penetron

Premium Shield

Recticel

Resolute Energy Solutions

ReStone

RPM International

Samsung

SAS Nanotechnology

SeeHo Film Co

Sensor Coating Syst.

Sika

Sino Group

SupraPolix

Tandem Repeat

Triton Systems

Tosoh Corp

Willy Naessens

Xypex Chemical Zhejiang Joyvie



For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900