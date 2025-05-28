403
Russia Encourages Broader African Media Presence
(MENAFN) Russia has expressed a willingness to see a stronger involvement of African journalism within its borders to ensure more balanced coverage, according to Tatyana Dovgalenko, who leads the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for Partnership with Africa.
Her comments were delivered during the inauguration of the African Horizons international forum, which took place in Moscow from May 24 to 26 in celebration of Africa Day.
This forum was coordinated by the African Initiative news agency in collaboration with the African Business Club and gathered an array of diplomats, entrepreneurs, scholars, and members of the African diaspora.
In a recorded message to attendees, Dovgalenko highlighted that tangible collaboration between Russia and African nations is continuously advancing in areas such as politics, commerce, and humanitarian affairs.
She pointed out that media is a crucial force in maintaining this trajectory by ensuring the public receives an accurate and just depiction of global developments.
“We are counting on the presence of African media in Russia to expand,” the diplomat stated, underlining the importance of increasing African journalistic voices in the country.
According to Dovgalenko, Russian news agencies are playing a part by transmitting content to over 40 African countries.
She concluded by affirming Russia's ongoing commitment to “support the consolidation of the continent’s position as an independent center of power within the emerging multipolar world order.”
