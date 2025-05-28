403
Indian authorities announce emergency state due to dangerous cargo spill
(MENAFN) Authorities in Kerala have declared a state of emergency following the capsizing of a cargo vessel carrying oil and hazardous materials off the coast near Kochi. The incident, which occurred early Sunday, has raised serious concerns over a potential environmental disaster.
The MSC ELSA 3, a Liberian-flagged cargo ship, was transporting diesel, furnace oil, and containers with dangerous cargo when it began listing due to a load imbalance 38 nautical miles from the coast. The ship later capsized after water flooded one of its holds. All 24 crew members were safely rescued, officials confirmed.
According to the Indian Coast Guard, the vessel was carrying 84.44 metric tonnes of diesel, 367.1 metric tonnes of furnace oil, and 640 containers — including 13 with hazardous cargo and 12 with calcium carbide. Fears of an oil slick reaching Kerala’s coastline prompted the state government to issue an emergency alert.
The Indian Express reported that some containers have started drifting at a speed of 3 km/h. A defense spokesperson in Kochi stated that containment efforts are underway, including deployment of a coast guard vessel and aerial surveillance. The Kerala Chief Minister’s Office confirmed that marine fuel from the ship has also leaked into the sea.
Simulation data from the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) suggested a 45% chance that many of the containers could drift toward Kerala’s coast within 48 hours. In response, the state has imposed a fishing ban within a 20-nautical-mile radius around the wreck, extending an existing restriction in place due to heavy monsoon rains.
Authorities have also activated the Search and Rescue Aid Tool (SARAT) to assist in tracking drifting containers and debris.
