Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Imposes USD61B on Canada to Join “Golden Dome” Defense System


2025-05-28 05:27:34
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday that Canada would face a staggering $61 billion price tag to participate in his newly unveiled "Golden Dome" missile defense system—unless it agrees to become the 51st U.S. state, in which case the cost drops to zero.

On Truth Social, Trump posted, "I told Canada, which very much wants to be part of our fabulous Golden Dome System, that it will cost $61 Billion Dollars if they remain a separate, but unequal, Nation, but will cost ZERO DOLLARS if they become our cherished 51st State."

The missile defense initiative, announced Tuesday with a $175 billion budget, will be led by U.S. Space Force General Michael Guetlein. Trump characterized the program as a "Manhattan Project-scale" effort, aiming to deploy an advanced satellite network to detect, track, and intercept missile threats.

This ambitious system marks a major leap forward from the initially dubbed "Iron Dome for America," introduced during Trump’s first week in office and later rebranded by the Pentagon as the "Golden Dome" earlier this year.

Trump’s statement was made on the very day King Charles III, who serves as head of state for both Canada and the United Kingdom, delivered the throne speech in Canada’s Parliament—“during which he asserted Canada's sovereignty and Prime Minister Mark Carney committed his government to joining a major European defence rearmament plan,” according to a Canadian broadcasting agency on Tuesday.

In an interview following the speech, Carney expressed hope that Canada would join the ReArm Europe initiative by July 1. This move is intended to lessen Canada’s reliance on the U.S. for arms and munitions.

Trump has persistently challenged Canadian sovereignty, voicing ambitions to annex Canada as a U.S. state. In a recent Oval Office meeting, Carney confronted Trump directly, stating firmly, "Canada is not for sale."

