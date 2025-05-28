403
India Rejects Western Claims on Pakistan Conflict
(MENAFN) Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has firmly rejected rumors regarding a potential nuclear escalation between India and Pakistan, asserting that "at no point was a nuclear level reached," and labeled these speculations as "astonishing."
He emphasized that the situation did not escalate to a nuclear threat, dismissing concerns as exaggerated.
In a recent conversation with a German newspaper, Jaishankar argued that European nations should focus more on their own security issues.
He pointed out that European views on conflicts are often not in line with the perspectives of countries from other regions, particularly those in South Asia.
"There is a narrative as if everything that happens in our part of the world leads directly to a nuclear problem. That disturbs me a lot because it encourages terrible activities like terrorism," he stated.
Jaishankar further noted, "If anything, much more is happening with the nuclear issue in your part of the world."
Jaishankar, who was touring the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany, was questioned by European media outlets about the recent military tensions between India and Pakistan, which were resolved on May 10 following an agreement to cease hostilities.
He further criticized Pakistan for harboring terrorist organizations, stating, "Anyone who is not blind can see that the terrorist organizations are openly operating from the cities and towns of Pakistan. That is no secret. The UN Security Council terror list is full of Pakistani names and places, and these are the very places we have targeted."
India’s military actions were in retaliation to the April 22 attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals, mostly tourists.
New Delhi clarified that it had only struck nine locations believed to be associated with terrorist groups, not military or civilian targets in Pakistan.
In response, Pakistan accused India of attacking civilians, which led to further military clashes between the two countries.
