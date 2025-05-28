Infinigate Records Double-Digit Growth For Financial Year 2024-2025 Across EMEA And ANZ.

The Infinigate Group achieved €2.7bn in revenue in the financial year ended in March 2025, representing 17.5% growth compared to the previous year.

Rotkreuz, Switzerland, 28 May 2025 – the Infinigate Group , the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in cybersecurity, cloud, and network infrastructure, delivered €2,7bn in revenue in financial year 2024-2025, an increase of 17.5% year-over-year.

Growth across Europe reached 9% despite challenging macro-economic conditions, while in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Starlink, an Infinigate Group company, outpaced the market with 26% growth compared to the previous year, establishing itself as a clear leader in the region. In APAC, Wavelink, an Infinigate Group company, reported a strong growth trajectory of +35%, compared to the previous year.

“We have delivered strong results for the last financial year, despite an unstable macro-economic background, maintaining our growth trajectory towards our €5bn revenue target for financial year 2027-2028” said Klaus Schlichtherle, CEO of the Infinigate Group.“Our MEA and ANZ teams are leading the growth trend we are working to emulate in Europe. We have the talent and potential to build on this growth in close partnership with our channel and vendor partners especially given the projected growth in the cybersecurity market overall.”

“We have achieved remarkable results for the past financial year, continuing to grow both organically and acquisitively thanks to our employees' talent and commitment, strong alignment with vendor and channel partners, and rigorous financial management,” said Kristiina Leppänen, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at the Infinigate Group.“Thierry François, Infinigate's new CFO, will build on this strong result, leading the company through the next phase of growth and development.”

Thierry François, CFO at Infinigate commented:“I am grateful to Kristiina for the legacy of excellent financial governance, and I am excited to have become part of the Infinigate success story. I am looking forward to leading the financial and legal teams to make the most of the great opportunity that lies in front of us.”

