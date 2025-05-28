Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Israel fires at food deprived Gazans while getting aid

Israel fires at food deprived Gazans while getting aid


2025-05-28 02:16:34
(MENAFN) Regional authorities stated that as food deprived Gazans hurried into a supported US assistance distribution center located in the southern city of Rafah on Tuesday, many were harmed by Israeli military shooting.

Gaza’s authority press headquarters stated that “the Israeli occupation’s plan for aid distribution in the so-called buffer zone has failed disastrously.”

It also stated that the Israeli army fired after mass of thousands of food deprived Gazans hurried into the humanitarian aid distribution center.

The announcement expressed: “What happened today is irrefutable evidence of the occupation’s failure to manage the humanitarian crisis it deliberately created through a policy of starvation, siege, and bombardment.”

The headquarter said: “Establishing buffer-zone ghettos to distribute limited aid under the threat of death, gunfire, and hunger does not reflect a genuine intention to address the crisis, but rather embodies a systematic political engineering aimed at prolonging starvation and dismantling Palestinian society.”

MENAFN28052025000045017281ID1109603592

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search