Israel fires at food deprived Gazans while getting aid
(MENAFN) Regional authorities stated that as food deprived Gazans hurried into a supported US assistance distribution center located in the southern city of Rafah on Tuesday, many were harmed by Israeli military shooting.
Gaza’s authority press headquarters stated that “the Israeli occupation’s plan for aid distribution in the so-called buffer zone has failed disastrously.”
It also stated that the Israeli army fired after mass of thousands of food deprived Gazans hurried into the humanitarian aid distribution center.
The announcement expressed: “What happened today is irrefutable evidence of the occupation’s failure to manage the humanitarian crisis it deliberately created through a policy of starvation, siege, and bombardment.”
The headquarter said: “Establishing buffer-zone ghettos to distribute limited aid under the threat of death, gunfire, and hunger does not reflect a genuine intention to address the crisis, but rather embodies a systematic political engineering aimed at prolonging starvation and dismantling Palestinian society.”
